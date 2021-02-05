The Best Jewelry Under $100, from On-Trend to Timeless

Adding some new bling to your wardrobe—even if you’re just wearing joggers and a T-shirt most days—is a great way to freshen up your look and bring some glam back into your life. And it doesn’t have to be a major investment. Take a peek at these fun, fashion-forward options under $100, from minimalist gold chains to retro-chic rings and statement earrings and an organic-looking take on the pearl trend. (Looking for more day-improving accessories? Check out our roundup of the cheerful, ‘90s inspired jewelry straight from the runway.)

1 Tarin Thomas Yin Yang Ring In need of some balance and positive energy? Look no further. $98, garmentory.com

2 Laura Lombardi Chain The perfect layering piece. $85, ssense.com

3 Ready Made Ring A simple gold ring is a staple that you’ll wear for years to come. $32, readymade.com

4 Tai Flower Bracelet Cheerful, but delicate enough that it’s not too summer camp-y. $45, taijewelry.com

5 Theia Earrings Switch out your go-to studs for these ‘80s-inspired statement earrings. $35, shopbop.com

6 Chan Luu Pearl Bracelet Not your grandma’s pearls. $95, chanluu.com

7 Spillo Safety Pin Earring Add a little edge to your everyday ensemble with these punk-y earrings. $54 baublebar.com

8 Brinker and Eliza Mushroom Hoops Playful and psychedelic without sacrificing sophistication. $95, brinkerandeliza.com

9 Gorjana Box Chain Necklace Try pairing this silver chain with some of your favorite gold pieces to mix things up a bit. $65, gorjana.com

10 Missoma Turquoise Huggies A dainty pop of color you’ll never want to take off. $97, missoma.com

11 Roxanne Assoulin Rainbow Bracelet This stackable bracelet adds summer brightness to dull winter days. $75, roxanneassoulin.com