The Best Jewelry Under $100, from On-Trend to Timeless

Adding some new bling to your wardrobe—even if you’re just wearing joggers and a T-shirt most days—is a great way to freshen up your look and bring some glam back into your life. And it doesn’t have to be a major investment. Take a peek at these fun, fashion-forward options under $100, from minimalist gold chains to retro-chic rings and statement earrings and an organic-looking take on the pearl trend. (Looking for more day-improving accessories? Check out our roundup of the cheerful, ‘90s inspired jewelry straight from the runway.)