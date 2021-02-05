ADD TO CART

The Best Jewelry Under $100, from On-Trend to Timeless

Adding some new bling to your wardrobe—even if you’re just wearing joggers and a T-shirt most days—is a great way to freshen up your look and bring some glam back into your life. And it doesn’t have to be a major investment. Take a peek at these fun, fashion-forward options under $100, from minimalist gold chains to retro-chic rings and statement earrings and an organic-looking take on the pearl trend. (Looking for more day-improving accessories? Check out our roundup of the cheerful, ‘90s inspired jewelry straight from the runway.)

1
Tarin Thomas Yin Yang Ring

In need of some balance and positive energy? Look no further.

$98, garmentory.com

2
Laura Lombardi Chain

The perfect layering piece.

$85, ssense.com

3
Ready Made Ring

A simple gold ring is a staple that you’ll wear for years to come.

$32, readymade.com

4
Tai Flower Bracelet

Cheerful, but delicate enough that it’s not too summer camp-y.

$45, taijewelry.com

5
Theia Earrings

Switch out your go-to studs for these ‘80s-inspired statement earrings.

$35, shopbop.com

6
Chan Luu Pearl Bracelet

Not your grandma’s pearls.

$95, chanluu.com

7
Spillo Safety Pin Earring

Add a little edge to your everyday ensemble with these punk-y earrings.

$54 baublebar.com

8
Brinker and Eliza Mushroom Hoops

Playful and psychedelic without sacrificing sophistication.

$95, brinkerandeliza.com

9
Gorjana Box Chain Necklace

Try pairing this silver chain with some of your favorite gold pieces to mix things up a bit.

$65, gorjana.com

10
Missoma Turquoise Huggies

A dainty pop of color you’ll never want to take off.

$97, missoma.com

11
Roxanne Assoulin Rainbow Bracelet

This stackable bracelet adds summer brightness to dull winter days.

$75, roxanneassoulin.com

12
Tom Wood Ear Cuff

Don’t have your ears pierced? This minimalist cuff is for you.

$60, Ssense.com