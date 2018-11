Fashion Inspiration for a Long Weekend at Home in the Suburbs

More than 54 million Americans will apparently be traveling this Thanksgiving . For some, that will mean a trip to the suburbs they grew up in. If you're amongst that group, remember: just because you're going back to your hometown doesn't mean that you need to dress like you're still in high school. Here, a selection of suburban inspiration from the W magazine archives, including Adriana Lima, Hilary Rhoda, Florence Welch, and Naomi Campbell, to inspire you and give you strength.