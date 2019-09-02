17 Photographers Sum Up Summer 2019 in a Single Photo

“This summer has been the busiest summer of my life and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. I’ve used the extra time, the sunlight, and the warmth to go after my personal projects. I feel energized, exhausted, and galvanized all at the same time. This photo is from one of those projects. It’s from my series 'Albinism, Albinism – An Exploration of Light, Nature and Albinism' in Africa, which I shot in Tanzania this last June in collaboration with the Josephat Torner Foundation. People with albinism in Tanzania have been discriminated and persecuted for years and I wanted to use photography to create awareness and highlight their beauty, portraying them as protagonists and not as victims.“ —Denisse Ariana Pérez.