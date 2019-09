17 Photographers Sum Up Summer 2019 in a Single Photo

Officially, summer isn't over for another three weeks, but there's no denying that something changes in the air with the transition from August to September—which, for many, is also a transition from vacation to reality. Luckily, Labor Day weekend offers one last opportunity to relax—and to reflect on what this season's relaxation period was like at its peak, which W asked 17 photographers to capture in a single photograph that they took this past summer. Carlijn Jacobs, for one, looked back at a day by the pool outside Paris during France's historic heatwave, whereas Denisse Ariana Pérez shared how she devoted the month of June to shining a light on discrimination against people with albinism in Tanzania. From tanning and picnic hotspots like Washington Square Park and McCarren Park in New York City to Rio de Janeiro and Córdoba, Spain, soak in the last of the summer sun via those snapshots and more, here.