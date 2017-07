Old-fashion fun is the key to unplugging. And while wouldn't necessarily recommend turning off Instagram for good, here are ten alternatives to help you escape the constant scrolling and dim light from your screen device and stream of notifications. No vacation is complete without a scenic bike ride, on one of Tokyo Bike 's colorful bikes. Up for a real sweat? Get competitive with a game of paddle ball, with Frescobol Carioca's chic set. Post-swim or sweat, indulge in the wave sprays and sunscreens that will have you ready-to-go in no time. Get to know the best gadgets and games here, so you'll never be bored on vacation. Now all you need is a good read , fluffy beach towel, and you'll be all set for your get-a-way—and maybe you'll forget you own a phone all together.