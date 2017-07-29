Hamlin wears a Céline top, $1,900, celine.com; Apple AirPods headphones, $159, apple.com. Photo by Adrian Mesko, styled by Nora Milch. Hair by Takashi Yusa at Melbourne Artists Management; makeup by Rommy Najor at SEE Management. Photo assistant: Miroslav Parushev. Fashion assistant: Colin Summers.
Frescobolcarioca hand-made resin coated wooden bi-color Leblon Beach Bat set with neoprene grips in yellow and green comes with 2 bats, 2 balls and a water resistant drawstring pouch, $310, [frescobolcarioca.com], (http://www.frescobolcarioca.com/us/beach-bats/bi-colour-leblon-beach-bat-set-yellow-green.html).
Native Union Switch speaker with high quality audio, noise reduction, blue tooth technology, and power bank to charge a phone in emerald, $129.99, nativeunion.com.
Tokyobike single speed bike with simple slim Cr-Mo steel frame, responsive flat handlebar, and brown leather seat, in Pomegranate, $750, tokoyobike.com.
Apple sleek Wireless Bluetooth Airpods with portable charging case, great range, and long lasting battery life in white, bestbuy.com.
Serena and Lily handmade hanging Rattan chair with sculptural frame scooped, inspired by 1960s Scandinavian design, in Natural, $498, SerenaandLily.com.
S’Well metallic premium bottle with reflective finish, stays cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, in Titanium, $42, swellbottle.com.
Studio Nicco travel wooden Backgammon & Checkers Game Bag Set with natural cotton canvas bag with latigo leather drawstring cord, and signature poppy stitching detail with game board printed on the bag, $55.00, ahalife.com.
Ouai weightless wave hair spray infused with rice protein to add hold and memory for that perfect beachy look, $26, Sephora.com.
Redecker elegant handmade natural horn small toothed comb from the Bøvlingbjerg, Denmark workshops of Hornvarefabrikken sustainably harvested from domestic cattle, $28, theline.com.
Tom Ford essential Face Protect SPF 50 sunscreen and primer, fortified with powerful antioxidants and soothing anti-irritants, and its lightweight and fast-absorbing formula primes and calms the look of skin, $74.00, Sephora.com.