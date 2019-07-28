Dance into the early morning with this eye-catching gold metallic silk dress.
Buy Now: The Vampire’s Wife dress, $1,990, vampireswife.com
Arrive with effortless ease in this black minimalist strapless dress. A great excuse to flaunt a bit of décolletage.
Buy Now: Gabriella Hearst dress, $1,990, mytheresa.com
Channel your inner Bianca Jagger in this retro-inspired orange polka dot halter dress.
Buy Now: Emilia Wickstead dress, $1,295, matchesfashion.com
Easy to dress up or down, this silk black slip dress is a quick, elegant option for any location.
Buy Now: Nili Lotan dress, $595, revolve.com
For those who love a good kaftan, this eclectic crystal-embellished frock is perfect for an elegant garden soiree.
Buy Now: Gucci dress, $5,980, matchesfashion.com
For the urban wedding party-goer this polished, sophisticated option is an ideal fit.
Buy Now: Proenza Schouler dress, $990, modaoperandi.com
Manifest your midsummer night's dream in this unassuming, yet sexy plunged neckline dress.
Buy Now: Prada dress, $4,680, modaoperandi.com
For the bohemian sophisticate, this jaunty patterned dress is no fuss. Could be worn to your friend’s wedding or a fun summer dinner party.
Buy Now: Rhode dress, $425, shoprhode.com
For the art lover, bring Venus de Milo to life in this fun collage print dress. The hourglass cut lends itself to a flawless silhouette suitable for any body type.
Buy Now: Marni dress, $1,295, marni.com
All hail the not-so-simple black dress. With this regal volume, you’ll never go wrong with this piece from up-and-coming brand Khaite.
Buy Now: Khaite dress, $1,558, matchesfashion.com
Brave the sultry summer heat in this red-hot ruffled maxi dress. Ideal for a beach-side wedding in Cartagena.
Buy Now: Rat & Boa dress, $381, matchesfashion.com
Capture your inner 1960s psychedelic hippy in this hard-to-miss free-flowing vintage organza dress.
Buy Now: Vintage Pierre Cardin dress, $1,285.84, resee.com
Choose spots over stripes this summer in this curve hugging dress. For those who prefer to cover their arms while showing off their summer glow this off-the-shoulder long sleeve options is ideal.
Buy Now: Dolce & Gabanna dress, $3,127, farfetch.com
A wild card, but a special piece to add to you wardrobe forever! Be the one to enliven the party in Emilio Pucci’s timeless kaleidoscopic print.
Buy Now: Emilio Pucci dress, $1,499, 1stdibs.com
