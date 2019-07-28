14 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses That Simmer

As July continues apace summer is in full swing and so are the wedding invitations that come with it. Whether the invite takes you to a beach on the coast of Oahu, an exotic location in Brazil or just down the street from your house one should be prepared with frocks befit for any special occasion. With work, life, and summer travels consuming one’s time, thinking about what to wear to the endless roster of summer wedding celebrations can be daunting. Naturally, you want a dress that can brave the heat of summer, yet feels effortless, festive, and elegant. Possibly a piece you can get away with keeping around for future holiday parties or a fun dinner party. Nonetheless, weddings are always a great excuse to add memorable pieces to your wardrobe. Below is a spirited take on dresses for summer wedding that will help narrow down your search.
Chanel Haute Couture dress and shoes.
Photograph by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Sara Moonves.
The Vampire’s Wife

Dance into the early morning with this eye-catching gold metallic silk dress.

Buy Now: The Vampire’s Wife dress, $1,990, vampireswife.com

Gabriella Hearst

Arrive with effortless ease in this black minimalist strapless dress. A great excuse to flaunt a bit of décolletage.

Buy Now: Gabriella Hearst dress, $1,990, mytheresa.com

Emilia Wickstead

Channel your inner Bianca Jagger in this retro-inspired orange polka dot halter dress.

Buy Now: Emilia Wickstead dress, $1,295, matchesfashion.com

Nili Lotan

Easy to dress up or down, this silk black slip dress is a quick, elegant option for any location.

Buy Now: Nili Lotan dress, $595, revolve.com

Gucci

For those who love a good kaftan, this eclectic crystal-embellished frock is perfect for an elegant garden soiree.

Buy Now: Gucci dress, $5,980, matchesfashion.com

Proenza Schouler

For the urban wedding party-goer this polished, sophisticated option is an ideal fit.

Buy Now: Proenza Schouler dress, $990, modaoperandi.com

Prada

Manifest your midsummer night's dream in this unassuming, yet sexy plunged neckline dress.

Buy Now: Prada dress, $4,680, modaoperandi.com

Rhode

For the bohemian sophisticate, this jaunty patterned dress is no fuss. Could be worn to your friend’s wedding or a fun summer dinner party.

Buy Now: Rhode dress, $425, shoprhode.com

Marni

For the art lover, bring Venus de Milo to life in this fun collage print dress. The hourglass cut lends itself to a flawless silhouette suitable for any body type.

Buy Now: Marni dress, $1,295, marni.com

Khaite

All hail the not-so-simple black dress. With this regal volume, you’ll never go wrong with this piece from up-and-coming brand Khaite.

Buy Now: Khaite dress, $1,558, matchesfashion.com

Rat & Boa

Brave the sultry summer heat in this red-hot ruffled maxi dress. Ideal for a beach-side wedding in Cartagena.

Buy Now: Rat & Boa dress, $381, matchesfashion.com

Pierre Cardin

Capture your inner 1960s psychedelic hippy in this hard-to-miss free-flowing vintage organza dress.

Buy Now: Vintage Pierre Cardin dress, $1,285.84, resee.com

Dolce & Gabanna

Choose spots over stripes this summer in this curve hugging dress. For those who prefer to cover their arms while showing off their summer glow this off-the-shoulder long sleeve options is ideal.

Buy Now: Dolce & Gabanna dress, $3,127, farfetch.com

A wild card, but a special piece to add to you wardrobe forever! Be the one to enliven the party in Emilio Pucci’s timeless kaleidoscopic print.

Buy Now: Emilio Pucci dress, $1,499, 1stdibs.com

