Linda Evangelista and Tiffany Haddish Prove You Don't Need Superpowers to Dress Like a Hero

The appreciation of of powerful women has never been more relevant or necessary to pop culture, especially with the recent release of Captain Marvel , the first female Avenger to get her own breakout superhero film. And there is almost no better way than to demonstrate your personal superpowers by donning a cape, a symbol of confidence, strength, and of course, a chic understanding of style. The cape, coupled with the power stance one takes by placing their hands on their hips, feet shoulder length apart, and assuming the gaze of a warrior who is not to be messed with in the slightest, is a token of resilience. As for adding an errant mask to the ensemble, well, it's not always necessary, but it can still be a look. From Linda Evangelista to Tiffany Haddish , some stellar subjects have been photographed for W, capes and all, proving that you don't have to possess supernatural powers to dress like a hero.