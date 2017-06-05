The Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best Swimsuits

Amilna Estevão wears Karla Colletto maillot, Pascale Monvoisin earring and hat by Lola Hats. Photo by Easton and Roso, styled by Caroline Grosso. Visual Editor: Biel Parklee. Hair by Michael Lollo at Honey Artists; makeup by Misha Shahzada for Christian Louboutin Beauty at See Management. Model: Amilna Estevão at the Society Management. Photography Assistant: Alex Hodor-Lee. Production Assistant: Paige Viti. Special thanks to Jenny Landey Locations.
TABULA RASA one shoulder bikini $395 netaporter.com
ANJUNA floral bikini set $380 modaoperandi.com
ADRIANA DEGREAS Ruffle-trimmed triangle bikini $315 net-a-porter.com
FENDI Ruffled swimsuit $470 mytheresa.com
JOHANNA ORTIZ Ariel Wrap Bikini Top $300 modaoperandi.com and Moon Light Printed Bikini Bottoms $125 modaoperandi.com
MADE BY DAWN Ribbed Bikini Top $140 modaoperandi.com and Ribbed Bikini Bottoms $125 modaoperandi.com
ANINE BING Rose Bikini Top $83 farfetch.com and Rose Bikini Bottom $83 farfetch.com
ZIMMERMAN Two-Piece Carvan Ruffle Bikini $260 saksfifthavenue.com
Estevão wears a Solid & Striped swimsuit, Pascale Monvoisin earring and bracelet.
JOHNATHAN SIMKHAI two-tone cutout bonded jersey swimsuit $295 netaporter.com
LE SIRENUSE POSITANO ‘Olivia’ swimsuit in black with keyhole cut-out $210 matchesfashion.com
OYE SWIMWEAR Chiara $350 oyeswimwear.com
PROENZA SCHOULER Embellished Swimsuit $340 mytheresa.com
EPHEMERA Noir Split One Piece $209 ephemeralive.com
MARA HOFFMAN Knotted Cutour Swimsuit $230 net-a-porter.com
SAMANTHA PLEET Illuminated Tabernacle Swimsuit $140 bonadrag.com
RACHEL COMEY Matriarch Suit in Canary $253 needsupply.com
Estevão wears a Matteau bikini, Pascale Monvoisin earring and ring.
HACKWITH DESIGN HOUSE Straightaway top in black $90 and high-waisted bottoms $65 hackwithdesignhouse.com
BASERANGE Fire Red Palma Swimsuit $150 bonadrag.com
ACNE STUDIOS ‘Hedea’ triangle bikini top in red $170 and matching bottom $120 acnestudios.com acnestudios.com
MYRA SWIM Xander One Piece $110 myraswim.com
RYE ‘Bee’ triangle top bikini $210 ryeresort.com
NU SWIM Yolk Straight Top One Piece $118 bonadrag.com
ONIA KELLY Swimsuit $150 farfetch.com
BOTANICA Workshop Botan Swim Top $99 and Bay Swim Brief $94 botanicaworkshop.com
Estevão wears a one piece swimsuit from Her, Ellery blouse, Hermès belt, Pascale Monvoisin earring and Aurelie Bidermann necklace.
ERES Tadam swimsuit $560 https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/822654/Eres/tadam-swimsuit
JADE SWIM Chain Reaction Swimsuit $245 matchesfashion.com
MATTEAU The Cross-Back Swimsuit $280 matchesfashion.com
BIKYNI black racerback swimsuit $95 bikyni.com
MIKOH Hinano One Piece $218 mikoh.com
SOLID & STRIPED The Anne-Marie swimsuit $160 net-a-porter.com
HERMES Kate $490 hermes.com
FELLA Danny Swimsuit $240 net-a-porter.com
Estevão wears an Eres bikini top, Victoria Beckham pants, Land's End belt, and Pascale Monvoisin earrings.
DUSKII coastal neoprene swimsuit $180 netaporter.com
FLAGPOLE Lynn Halter Cutout Bikini $375 modaoperandi.com
CYNTHIA ROWLEY Colorblock Wetsuit $235 cynthiarowley.com
PERFECT MOMENT printed neoprene rashsuit $280 netaporter.com
WARD WHILLAS Harrison reversible cutout swimsuit $335 net-a-porter.com
L’SPACE Ridin’ High Mac Top $99 lspace.com and Ridin’ High Frenchi Bottom lspace.com
FORTNIGHT Swim Maillot Black $189 fortnightlingerie.com
HAIGHT Scoop Back Swimsuit $190 farfetch.com
Estevão wears a She Made Me swimsuit, Pascale Monvoisin earrings and necklace, and Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses.
ASCENO Navy Cube Printed Reversible Bandeau Bikini Top $124 asceno.com and Navy Cube/Compact Navy Printed Classic Bikini Bottom $111 asceno.com
ALL THAT REMAINS crocheted one-piece with chevron stripes $175 modaoperandi.com
MORGAN LANE Harley Bottom in Midnight Sparkler $198 morgan-lane.com
ETRO Printed bikini $380 mytheresa.com
SHE MADE ME Essential Crochet bikini top $91 matchesfashion.com and Essential Cheeky Crochet Bikini Briefs $77 matchesfashion.com
MISSONI MARE Cutout One Piece Swimsuit $670 modaoperandi.com
EMILIO PUCCI Fiore Maya Printed Bandeau Bikini $475 lisamariefernandez.com
ROUGE Bikini Jane $101 rouje.com
Estevão wears a Jade white bikini layered underneath Edun white zip-up dress, Pascale Monvoisin earring and ring, Simon Miller bag, and Brother Vellies shoes.
ZEUS + DIONE Patmos deep Vone piece swimsuit $213 zeusndione.com
MELISA ODABASH Roma Pique Bralette Bikini $247 matchesfashion.com
MARYSIA SWIM Palm Springs Tie Bikini Top $190 modaoperandi.com and Palm Springs Tie Bikini Bottom $190 modaoperandi.com
ADAY For The Win Swimsuit $125 thisisaday.com
THE ONES WHO Luna One-Piece $119 needsupply.com
DION LEE Fine Pique One-Piece $320 farfetch.com
MAIYO Aria $71 maiyo.co.uk
CALVIN KLEIN ‘90s logo swimsuit $100 netaporter.com
Estevão wears a Hermès one shoulder swimsuit, Mansur Gavriel bag, and K. Jacques sandals.
ALIX Reversible Bikini $225 bonadrag.com
PRISM London one shoulder bikini top in glacier white $182 prismlondon.com and bottom $90 prismlondon.com
KORE Calypso Maillot $244 korewear.com
STELLA MCCARTNEY One Shoulder Neoprene and Mesh Bikini $250 net-a-porter.com
BOWER SWIMWEAR $252 mytheresa.com
CALI DREAMING Sombrero and Nova One Shoulder BikinI $230 net-a-porter.com
KIINI one shoulder bikini top $155 modaoperandi.com and matching bottom $130 modaoperandi.com
BRIGITTE One Shoulder Swimsuit $235 farfetch.com
Estevão wears a Dos Gardenias swimsuit, Pascale Monvoisin earrings and stylist's own scarf.
SAME SWIM The Kitten Triangel Bikini Top $160 modaoperandi.com and Same Swim The Heartbreaker High-Rise Bikini Bottom $120 modaoperandi.com
TRIANGL Jarah Melon One Piece $99 northamerica.triangl.com
HUNZA G Ursula Bikini $130 hunzag.com
FLEUR DU MAL Metallic swimsuit $225 net-a-porter.com
NORMA KAMALI Marissa striped swim $175 net-a-porter.com
GCDS logo one-piece in red $168 gcds.com
CUSHNIE et Ochs High Cut One Piece Swimsuit with Deep V $425 orchardmile.com
ALBERTA FERRETTI Friday In Blue $360 albertaferretti.com
Estevão wears a Duskii bikini, Tory Burch raincoat, Pascale Monvoisin earrings and Aurelie Bidermann necklace.
HER Isabel Powder Blue Bikini $195, herthelabel.com
MAYRAM NASSIR ZADEH Orange Daphne Bikini $288 bonadrag.com
FIFI CHACHNIL “Grabuge” White Bikini Top $164 fifichachnil.paris and “Frisson” Bikini Bottom in White $103 fifichachnil.paris
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Floral-print bandeau bikini top $130 and Floral-print bikini briefs $120 net-a-porter.com
LONELY Dita Bikini Top Black $80 lonelylabel.com and Dita Brief Black $80 lonelylabel.com
LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ Genevive Seersucker Bikini $595 net-a-porter.com
YASMINE ESLAMI Marisa Shorty $101 yasmine-eslami.com