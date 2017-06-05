View as SlideshowUltimate Guide

The Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best Swimsuits

Summer is officially here, and it's time to stock up on the best swim of the season to wear to the beach, the pool, and let's be honest, on Instagram. There are so many trends to try this season, with new swimwear from every corner of the earth, including Colombia, Turkey, and Australia. Here, we've narrowed it down to the ten most exciting trends, including 80 of the best suits to buy now. Are you a minimalist at heart? Of-the-moment label Matteau is for you. Want to go retro? The high-cut '80s silhouettes are back, thanks to Bella Hadid and the return of Baywatch, as are the easy-breezy '70s crochet swim popularized by newbie bikini line She Made Me and Jeanne Damas with her label, Rouje. White swimwear is another breakout trend this summer, and JADE Swim has the brightest whites to try, making it an essential suit to pack for a trip to Mykonos. For the adventurous, there are maillots featuring cut-outs in just the right places. Prefer sporty styles or something with a high-waist? We've got that, too. At the end of the day, one can't go wrong with a classic one-piece—Eres is always a go-to, and so is the sustainable British label Bower Swimwear. No need for any swimwear scaries, simply click through for the best pieces to carry you through the season.
Amilna Estevão wears Karla Colletto maillot, Pascale Monvoisin earring and hat by Lola Hats. Photo by Easton and Roso, styled by Caroline Grosso. Visual Editor: Biel Parklee. Hair by Michael Lollo at Honey Artists; makeup by Misha Shahzada for Christian Louboutin Beauty at See Management. Model: Amilna Estevão at the Society Management. Photography Assistant: Alex Hodor-Lee. Production Assistant: Paige Viti. Special thanks to Jenny Landey Locations.
Feminine Frills

TABULA RASA one shoulder bikini $395 netaporter.com

ANJUNA floral bikini set $380 modaoperandi.com

ADRIANA DEGREAS Ruffle-trimmed triangle bikini $315 net-a-porter.com

FENDI Ruffled swimsuit $470 mytheresa.com

JOHANNA ORTIZ Ariel Wrap Bikini Top $300 modaoperandi.com and Moon Light Printed Bikini Bottoms $125 modaoperandi.com

MADE BY DAWN Ribbed Bikini Top $140 modaoperandi.com and Ribbed Bikini Bottoms $125 modaoperandi.com

ANINE BING Rose Bikini Top $83 farfetch.com and Rose Bikini Bottom $83 farfetch.com

ZIMMERMAN Two-Piece Carvan Ruffle Bikini $260 saksfifthavenue.com

Cut-Outs

JOHNATHAN SIMKHAI two-tone cutout bonded jersey swimsuit $295 netaporter.com

LE SIRENUSE POSITANO ‘Olivia’ swimsuit in black with keyhole cut-out $210 matchesfashion.com

OYE SWIMWEAR Chiara $350 oyeswimwear.com

PROENZA SCHOULER Embellished Swimsuit $340 mytheresa.com

EPHEMERA Noir Split One Piece $209 ephemeralive.com

MARA HOFFMAN Knotted Cutour Swimsuit $230 net-a-porter.com

SAMANTHA PLEET Illuminated Tabernacle Swimsuit $140 bonadrag.com

RACHEL COMEY Matriarch Suit in Canary $253 needsupply.com

Minimal Swim

HACKWITH DESIGN HOUSE Straightaway top in black $90 and high-waisted bottoms $65 hackwithdesignhouse.com

BASERANGE Fire Red Palma Swimsuit $150 bonadrag.com

ACNE STUDIOS ‘Hedea’ triangle bikini top in red $170 and matching bottom $120 acnestudios.com acnestudios.com

MYRA SWIM Xander One Piece $110 myraswim.com

RYE ‘Bee’ triangle top bikini $210 ryeresort.com

NU SWIM Yolk Straight Top One Piece $118 bonadrag.com

ONIA KELLY Swimsuit $150 farfetch.com

BOTANICA Workshop Botan Swim Top $99 and Bay Swim Brief $94 botanicaworkshop.com

The Perfect One Piece

ERES Tadam swimsuit $560 https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/822654/Eres/tadam-swimsuit

JADE SWIM Chain Reaction Swimsuit $245 matchesfashion.com

MATTEAU The Cross-Back Swimsuit $280 matchesfashion.com

BIKYNI black racerback swimsuit $95 bikyni.com

MIKOH Hinano One Piece $218 mikoh.com

SOLID & STRIPED The Anne-Marie swimsuit $160 net-a-porter.com

HERMES Kate $490 hermes.com

FELLA Danny Swimsuit $240 net-a-porter.com

Sporty

DUSKII coastal neoprene swimsuit $180 netaporter.com

FLAGPOLE Lynn Halter Cutout Bikini $375 modaoperandi.com

CYNTHIA ROWLEY Colorblock Wetsuit $235 cynthiarowley.com

PERFECT MOMENT printed neoprene rashsuit $280 netaporter.com

WARD WHILLAS Harrison reversible cutout swimsuit $335 net-a-porter.com

L’SPACE Ridin’ High Mac Top $99 lspace.com and Ridin’ High Frenchi Bottom lspace.com

FORTNIGHT Swim Maillot Black $189 fortnightlingerie.com

HAIGHT Scoop Back Swimsuit $190 farfetch.com

‘70s

ASCENO Navy Cube Printed Reversible Bandeau Bikini Top $124 asceno.com and Navy Cube/Compact Navy Printed Classic Bikini Bottom $111 asceno.com

ALL THAT REMAINS crocheted one-piece with chevron stripes $175 modaoperandi.com

MORGAN LANE Harley Bottom in Midnight Sparkler $198 morgan-lane.com

ETRO Printed bikini $380 mytheresa.com

SHE MADE ME Essential Crochet bikini top $91 matchesfashion.com and Essential Cheeky Crochet Bikini Briefs $77 matchesfashion.com

MISSONI MARE Cutout One Piece Swimsuit $670 modaoperandi.com

EMILIO PUCCI Fiore Maya Printed Bandeau Bikini $475 lisamariefernandez.com

ROUGE Bikini Jane $101 rouje.com

White Hot

ZEUS + DIONE Patmos deep Vone piece swimsuit $213 zeusndione.com

MELISA ODABASH Roma Pique Bralette Bikini $247 matchesfashion.com

MARYSIA SWIM Palm Springs Tie Bikini Top $190 modaoperandi.com and Palm Springs Tie Bikini Bottom $190 modaoperandi.com

ADAY For The Win Swimsuit $125 thisisaday.com

THE ONES WHO Luna One-Piece $119 needsupply.com

DION LEE Fine Pique One-Piece $320 farfetch.com

MAIYO Aria $71 maiyo.co.uk

CALVIN KLEIN ‘90s logo swimsuit $100 netaporter.com

One Shoulder

ALIX Reversible Bikini $225 bonadrag.com

PRISM London one shoulder bikini top in glacier white $182 prismlondon.com and bottom $90 prismlondon.com

KORE Calypso Maillot $244 korewear.com

STELLA MCCARTNEY One Shoulder Neoprene and Mesh Bikini $250 net-a-porter.com

BOWER SWIMWEAR $252 mytheresa.com

CALI DREAMING Sombrero and Nova One Shoulder BikinI $230 net-a-porter.com

KIINI one shoulder bikini top $155 modaoperandi.com and matching bottom $130 modaoperandi.com

BRIGITTE One Shoulder Swimsuit $235 farfetch.com

SAME SWIM The Kitten Triangel Bikini Top $160 modaoperandi.com and Same Swim The Heartbreaker High-Rise Bikini Bottom $120 modaoperandi.com

TRIANGL Jarah Melon One Piece $99 northamerica.triangl.com

HUNZA G Ursula Bikini $130 hunzag.com

FLEUR DU MAL Metallic swimsuit $225 net-a-porter.com

NORMA KAMALI Marissa striped swim $175 net-a-porter.com

GCDS logo one-piece in red $168 gcds.com

CUSHNIE et Ochs High Cut One Piece Swimsuit with Deep V $425 orchardmile.com

ALBERTA FERRETTI Friday In Blue $360 albertaferretti.com

High Waisted Bottoms

ARKAS MYRIAM Bikini Top Poppy $175 araks.com and Mallory Hipster Poppy $140, araks.com.

HER Isabel Powder Blue Bikini $195, herthelabel.com

MAYRAM NASSIR ZADEH Orange Daphne Bikini $288 bonadrag.com

FIFI CHACHNIL “Grabuge” White Bikini Top $164 fifichachnil.paris and “Frisson” Bikini Bottom in White $103 fifichachnil.paris

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Floral-print bandeau bikini top $130 and Floral-print bikini briefs $120 net-a-porter.com

LONELY Dita Bikini Top Black $80 lonelylabel.com and Dita Brief Black $80 lonelylabel.com

LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ Genevive Seersucker Bikini $595 net-a-porter.com

YASMINE ESLAMI Marisa Shorty $101 yasmine-eslami.com

