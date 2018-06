The Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best Swimsuits

Summer is officially here, and it's time to stock up on the best swim of the season to wear to the beach, the pool, and let's be honest, on Instagram. There are so many trends to try this season, with new swimwear from every corner of the earth, including New York, England, and Australia . Here, we've narrowed it down to the most exciting trends, including 32 of the best swimsuits to buy now. Are you a minimalist at heart? Of-the-moment label Matteau is for you. Want to go retro? Belted swimsuits and vintage-inspired graphic prints will be your go-to. Liberty Prints are our other favorite swim design, especially from Araks, who collaborated with the esteemed London store. For those who prefer a romantic look over the minimal swimwear that has been fashion's favorite over the last season, try the oh-so-feminine smocked bikini top trend, or rely on a classic polka dot. No need for any swimwear scaries, simply click through for the best pieces to carry you through the season.