Ultimate Guide

The Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best Swimsuits

Summer is officially here, and it's time to stock up on the best swim of the season to wear to the beach, the pool, and let's be honest, on Instagram. There are so many trends to try this season, with new swimwear from every corner of the earth, including New York, England, and Australia. Here, we've narrowed it down to the most exciting trends, including 32 of the best swimsuits to buy now. Are you a minimalist at heart? Of-the-moment label Matteau is for you. Want to go retro? Belted swimsuits and vintage-inspired graphic prints will be your go-to. Liberty Prints are our other favorite swim design, especially from Araks, who collaborated with the esteemed London store. For those who prefer a romantic look over the minimal swimwear that has been fashion's favorite over the last season, try the oh-so-feminine smocked bikini top trend, or rely on a classic polka dot. No need for any swimwear scaries, simply click through for the best pieces to carry you through the season.
Myra

Earthy-hued swim is the new minimal trend to try. Myra one-piece, $104, myraswim.com.

Duskii

Sunshine yellow will make you smile. Duskii bikini top, $73, farfetch.com and bottom, $58, farfetch.com.

Jade

Jade Swim is a minimalist’s go-to brand. Jade bikini top, $77, revolve.com and bottom, $90, revolve.com.

Rochelle

For a sporty meets minimal look, try this bikini from Rochelle Sara. Rochelle Sara bikini top, $165, intermixonline.com and bottom, $120, intermixonline.com.

Her Line

This is the new Australian label to watch. Her bikini set, $195, her-line.com.

Fella

This blue tile print will match the pool you’ll be lounging next to this summer. Fella bikini top, $80, fellaswim.com and bottom, $40, fellaswim.com.

Max Mara

Max Mara’s printed swimsuit comes in such a flattering shape. Max Mara bikini top, $160, mytheresa.com and bottom, $105, mytheresa.com.

LA Double J

La Double J’s faceprint is a playful look for summer swim. La Double J swimsuit, $285, modaoperandi.com.

Fendi

Fendi is another Italian brand known for their cheeky sense of fashion. Fendi swimsuit, $490, farfetch.com.

Camp Cove

Camp Cove embraces 70s colors through much of their swim collections. Camp Cove bikini top, $33, modaoperandi.com and bottom, $33, modaoperandi.com.

Oscar De La Renta

This Oscar de la Renta swimsuit is a pop of summer red. Oscar de la Renta swim, $295 farfetch.

Cynthia Rowley

Perfect for heat waves, this wavy zig-zagged suit by Cynthia Rowley for $145 farfetch.com.

Alix

Get Mykynos-ready in this bright white one-piece. Alix swimsuit, $225, farfetch.com.

Haight

There’s nothing chicer than a black one-shoulder maillot. Haight swimsuit, $230, netaporter.com.

Lea Daccarett

Tie it in a bow for a dramatic look. Leal Daccarett swimsuit, $250, modaoperandi.com.

Karla Colletto

A sweet keyhole cut-out makes this maillot a chic update on the classic silhouette. Karla Colletto swimsuit, $292, mytheresa.com.

Proenza Schouler

Tie it up. Proenza Schouler one-piece, $275, farfetch.com.

Eres

This swimsuit will get you yacht-ready. Eres swimsuit, $540, farfetch.com.

Mikoh

Mini knots on the shoulder straps is a chic detail of this Mikoh swimsuit. Mikoh top, $115, intermixonline.com, and bottom, $90, intermixonline.com.

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Can’t go wrong with this super feminine trend in a bright red. Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini, $435, mytheresa.com.

Heidi Klein

This London designer is known for her feminine prints. Heidi Klein bikini top, $150, mytheresa.com and matching bottom, $130, mytheresa.com.

Kisuii

Kisuii is the New York label helping to lead this trend. Kisuii smocked bikini, $220, kisuii.com.

Asceno London

Asceno London’s chic polka dot bikini comes in Tiffany’s blue. Asceno top, $81, mytheresa.com and bottom, $75 mytheresa.com.

Marysia

Marysia’s classic scallop shape now comes in a print. Marysia bikini top, $178, farfetch.com and bottom $178, farfetch.com.

Rye

For the sporty girl, Rye offers polka-dots with a pop of color. Rye bikini set, $211, farfetch.com.

Matteau

Matteau’s swimwear is a minimalist’s dream, but it was nice to see them offer up a floral print this season. Matteau bikini top, $120, farfetch.com and bottom, $120, farfetch.com.

Araks

Araks collaborated with Liberty of London on this chic floral set. Araks bikini top, $200, araks.com and bottom, $120, araks.com.

Zimmerman

The Zimmermann girls know how to do resort wear. Zimmermann swimsuit, $215, farfetch.com.

Ganni

Hello from Ipanema! Ganni’s floral printed swimsuit was inspired by the famous Brazilian beach. Ganni bikini set, $114, mytheresa.com.

Tory Burch

The knotted silhouette of this bikini adds just the right amount of detail. Tory Burch bikini top, $118, mytheresa.com and bottom, $108, mytheresa.com.

Hunza G

Get Vintage-Chic in this Hunza G belted maillot. Hunza G, $168, farfetch.com.

Solid and Striped

Solid & Striped added belted swim to their repertoire this season. Solid & Striped ribbed bikini top, $59, intermixonline.comand bottom, $59, intermixonline.com.

Onia

Gingham is always a good idea for summer. Onia x WeWoreWhat swimsuit, $195, farfetch.com.

