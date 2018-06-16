The Ultimate Guide to Summer's Best Swimsuits

Earthy-hued swim is the new minimal trend to try. Myra one-piece, $104, myraswim.com.
Sunshine yellow will make you smile. Duskii bikini top, $73, farfetch.com and bottom, $58, farfetch.com.
Jade Swim is a minimalist’s go-to brand. Jade bikini top, $77, revolve.com and bottom, $90, revolve.com.
For a sporty meets minimal look, try this bikini from Rochelle Sara. Rochelle Sara bikini top, $165, intermixonline.com and bottom, $120, intermixonline.com.
This is the new Australian label to watch. Her bikini set, $195, her-line.com.
This blue tile print will match the pool you’ll be lounging next to this summer. Fella bikini top, $80, fellaswim.com and bottom, $40, fellaswim.com.
Max Mara’s printed swimsuit comes in such a flattering shape. Max Mara bikini top, $160, mytheresa.com and bottom, $105, mytheresa.com.
La Double J’s faceprint is a playful look for summer swim. La Double J swimsuit, $285, modaoperandi.com.
Fendi is another Italian brand known for their cheeky sense of fashion. Fendi swimsuit, $490, farfetch.com.
Camp Cove embraces 70s colors through much of their swim collections. Camp Cove bikini top, $33, modaoperandi.com and bottom, $33, modaoperandi.com.
This Oscar de la Renta swimsuit is a pop of summer red. Oscar de la Renta swim, $295 farfetch.
Perfect for heat waves, this wavy zig-zagged suit by Cynthia Rowley for $145 farfetch.com.
Get Mykynos-ready in this bright white one-piece. Alix swimsuit, $225, farfetch.com.
There’s nothing chicer than a black one-shoulder maillot. Haight swimsuit, $230, netaporter.com.
Tie it in a bow for a dramatic look. Leal Daccarett swimsuit, $250, modaoperandi.com.
A sweet keyhole cut-out makes this maillot a chic update on the classic silhouette. Karla Colletto swimsuit, $292, mytheresa.com.
Tie it up. Proenza Schouler one-piece, $275, farfetch.com.
This swimsuit will get you yacht-ready. Eres swimsuit, $540, farfetch.com.
Mini knots on the shoulder straps is a chic detail of this Mikoh swimsuit. Mikoh top, $115, intermixonline.com, and bottom, $90, intermixonline.com.
Can’t go wrong with this super feminine trend in a bright red. Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini, $435, mytheresa.com.
This London designer is known for her feminine prints. Heidi Klein bikini top, $150, mytheresa.com and matching bottom, $130, mytheresa.com.
Kisuii is the New York label helping to lead this trend. Kisuii smocked bikini, $220, kisuii.com.
Asceno London’s chic polka dot bikini comes in Tiffany’s blue. Asceno top, $81, mytheresa.com and bottom, $75 mytheresa.com.
Marysia’s classic scallop shape now comes in a print. Marysia bikini top, $178, farfetch.com and bottom $178, farfetch.com.
For the sporty girl, Rye offers polka-dots with a pop of color. Rye bikini set, $211, farfetch.com.
Matteau’s swimwear is a minimalist’s dream, but it was nice to see them offer up a floral print this season. Matteau bikini top, $120, farfetch.com and bottom, $120, farfetch.com.
The Zimmermann girls know how to do resort wear. Zimmermann swimsuit, $215, farfetch.com.
Hello from Ipanema! Ganni’s floral printed swimsuit was inspired by the famous Brazilian beach. Ganni bikini set, $114, mytheresa.com.
The knotted silhouette of this bikini adds just the right amount of detail. Tory Burch bikini top, $118, mytheresa.com and bottom, $108, mytheresa.com.
Get Vintage-Chic in this Hunza G belted maillot. Hunza G, $168, farfetch.com.
Solid & Striped added belted swim to their repertoire this season. Solid & Striped ribbed bikini top, $59, intermixonline.comand bottom, $59, intermixonline.com.
Gingham is always a good idea for summer. Onia x WeWoreWhat swimsuit, $195, farfetch.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.