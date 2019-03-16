Destination: Austin

SXSW 2019: Olivia Wilde and A$AP Rocky Take on Texas Together

SXSW, the annual convention that facilitates the convergence of music, film, and technology, is also one of Austin's biggest yearly celebrity magnets—from the film premieres attended by movie stars and new directors like Olivia Wilde, to the master class panels and presentations given by Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne, and the low key concerts and performances from Japanese Breakfast and King Princess. Even politicians like Beto O'Rourke and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave talks during the festival. And of course, there was some "big yeehaw energy" being served up by the likes of Padma Lakshmi (and just about every other celebrity who uses SXSW as an opportunity to brag about the barbecue they get to consume while in Texas). It's hard to tell who had the best South by Southwest festival experience, but these celebrities give plenty of good reasons to wish you, too, had a quick stint in Austin for the past two weeks.
Beanie Feldstein
Photo by @beaniefeldstein.
Beanie Feldstein did her best Blair Waldorf cosplay while promoting her new film, Booksmart at SXSW.

Photo by @truewhitaker.
True Whitaker, the scion daughter of Forest Whitaker, supported her friends at SXSW.

Photo by @dreezy.
"Chanel Slides" singer Dreezy cozied up with Da Baby before her SXSW performance.

Photo by @japanesebreakfast.
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) found herself at the Fender activation during SXSW.

Photo by @praisethelourd.
Billie Lourd celebrated the premiere of Booksmart at SXSW.

Photo by @karifaux.
Rapper Kari Faux (known by many for her contributions to the Insecure soundtracks) took a break in between SXSW performances.

Photo by @oliviawilde.
Olivia Wilde and A$AP Rocky were the friend duo we never knew we needed to see until they met up at SXSW.

Photo by @kingprincess69.
King Princess played a weeknight set at Stubb's, a venue in Austin, during SXSW.

Photo by @aidybryant.
SXSW marked the premiere of Hulu's Shrill, which stars SNL alum Aidy Bryant and was produced by Elizabeth Banks.

Photo by @kelliberglund.
Kelli Berglund traveled to Texas for the premiere of Gregg Araki and Karly Sciortino's Now Apocalypse, a new series on Starz.

Photo by @brandicarlile.
Elisabeth Moss, who once starred in one of Brandi Carlile's music videos, was interviewed by the performer to discuss her film Her Smell at SXSW.

Photo by @winstoncduke.
The cast of Us—Shahadi Wright Joseph, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Evan Alex, Tim Heidecker, and Elisabeth Moss—joined the director Jordan Peele for the film's SXSW premiere.

Photo by @nina.
Nina Dobrev and Ben Platt joined forces to combat losing an hour to Daylight Savings Time at SXSW in Austin.

Photo by @islafisher.
Isla Fisher promoted the premiere of Harmony Korine's film, The Beach Bum, at SXSW.

Photo by @ellefanning.
Elle Fanning took center stage before the premiere of her pop star drama, Teen Spirit.

Photo by @nlyonne.
Natasha Lyonne gave a keynote speech at SXSW (apparently while a butterfly landed on her, according to Instagram).

Photo by @padmalakshmi.
Padma Lakshmi served up "big yeehaw energy" before speaking at SXSW.

Photo by @busyphilipps.
Busy Philipps filled her Instagram feed with queso content, this queso-colored aura reading included.

Photo by @gwynethpaltrow.
Gwyneth Paltrow did a "quick hit" in Austin, where she ran into friend Olivia Wilde, spoke on a panel, ordered barbecue to-go for her husband, and stopped for tacos before heading back out at record speed.

Photo by @jacobtremblay.
Jacob Tremblay was one of the many celebrities who bragged about barbecue in Texas during SXSW.

Photo by billnye.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bill Nye the Science Guy teamed up to address climate change at SXSW in Austin.

