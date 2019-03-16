Beanie Feldstein did her best Blair Waldorf cosplay while promoting her new film, Booksmart at SXSW.
True Whitaker, the scion daughter of Forest Whitaker, supported her friends at SXSW.
"Chanel Slides" singer Dreezy cozied up with Da Baby before her SXSW performance.
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) found herself at the Fender activation during SXSW.
Billie Lourd celebrated the premiere of Booksmart at SXSW.
Rapper Kari Faux (known by many for her contributions to the Insecure soundtracks) took a break in between SXSW performances.
Olivia Wilde and A$AP Rocky were the friend duo we never knew we needed to see until they met up at SXSW.
King Princess played a weeknight set at Stubb's, a venue in Austin, during SXSW.
SXSW marked the premiere of Hulu's Shrill, which stars SNL alum Aidy Bryant and was produced by Elizabeth Banks.
Kelli Berglund traveled to Texas for the premiere of Gregg Araki and Karly Sciortino's Now Apocalypse, a new series on Starz.
Elisabeth Moss, who once starred in one of Brandi Carlile's music videos, was interviewed by the performer to discuss her film Her Smell at SXSW.
The cast of Us—Shahadi Wright Joseph, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Evan Alex, Tim Heidecker, and Elisabeth Moss—joined the director Jordan Peele for the film's SXSW premiere.
Nina Dobrev and Ben Platt joined forces to combat losing an hour to Daylight Savings Time at SXSW in Austin.
Isla Fisher promoted the premiere of Harmony Korine's film, The Beach Bum, at SXSW.
Elle Fanning took center stage before the premiere of her pop star drama, Teen Spirit.
Natasha Lyonne gave a keynote speech at SXSW (apparently while a butterfly landed on her, according to Instagram).
Padma Lakshmi served up "big yeehaw energy" before speaking at SXSW.
Busy Philipps filled her Instagram feed with queso content, this queso-colored aura reading included.
Gwyneth Paltrow did a "quick hit" in Austin, where she ran into friend Olivia Wilde, spoke on a panel, ordered barbecue to-go for her husband, and stopped for tacos before heading back out at record speed.
Jacob Tremblay was one of the many celebrities who bragged about barbecue in Texas during SXSW.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bill Nye the Science Guy teamed up to address climate change at SXSW in Austin.