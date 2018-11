Like it or not, the holiday shopping season is here. Instead of relying on customary go-to gifts this season—candles, wine, winter hats, and so on—gift your friends and family something unique and unexpected. And tech gifts are not just for those who live in Silicon Valley. In fact, there are many chic gadgets for her that we're lusting over this holiday season. At the top of our list are a new waterproof Kindle and a mini-drone that takes selfies (because, why not!). For audiophiles, there're new wireless earphones from Master & Dynamic ; for oenophiles, a patented wine bottle opener that saves every last drop; and for the skincare obsessed, a face roller that will relegate that jade wheel to the back of the medicine cabinet. Our favorite fitness gifts also have a tech slant this year, which will help getting in shape in 2019 look easy. Then there are the big ticket items, like Samsung's Frame TV , which looks like a piece of art until you turn it on, and a mirrorless camera from Nikon. Need easy little gifts for acquaintances, co-workers, or a White Elephant party? Look no further than a Google Chromecast , or a set of the world's smallest speakers . But not all tech is created equal; here, we've curated a comprehensive guide to the best tech gift ideas for her of 2018. They just happen to look good, too.