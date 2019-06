The Dolan Twins Are Following in Emma Chamberlain's Fashion Footsteps

Over the past few months, Emma Chamberlain , YouTube's most interesting It girl, has infiltrated the fashion world, attending not one, but two Louis Vuitton fashion shows in 2019 alone. But, she's not the only YouTuber being embraced by Nicolas Ghesquière. After attending the house's menswear show in Paris last week, Grayson and Ethan Dolan joined Chamberlain at the opening of Louis Vuitton X in Los Angeles on Thursday night;. Also this week, the Stranger Things 3 premiere constructed a full-fledged carnival for the affair, and Pride celebrations took over New York City. Here, a look inside the week's best parties.