Party People

The Dolan Twins Are Following in Emma Chamberlain's Fashion Footsteps

Over the past few months, Emma Chamberlain, YouTube's most interesting It girl, has infiltrated the fashion world, attending not one, but two Louis Vuitton fashion shows in 2019 alone. But, she's not the only YouTuber being embraced by Nicolas Ghesquière. After attending the house's menswear show in Paris last week, Grayson and Ethan Dolan joined Chamberlain at the opening of Louis Vuitton X in Los Angeles on Thursday night;. Also this week, the Stranger Things 3 premiere constructed a full-fledged carnival for the affair, and Pride celebrations took over New York City. Here, a look inside the week's best parties.
Louis Vuitton X Opening Cocktail
Ethan Dolan attends Louis Vuitton X Opening Cocktail on June 27, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Grayson Dolan attends Louis Vuitton X Opening Cocktail on June 27, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Emma Chamberlain attends Louis Vuitton X Opening Cocktail on June 27, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Louis Vuitton X Opening Cocktail on June 27, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Nina Dobrev attends Louis Vuitton X Opening Cocktail on June 27, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard attend the "Stranger Things" Season 3 World Premiere on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Maxwell Osborne and Sailor Brinkley-Cook attend Lykke Li's performance at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY.

Lykke Li performs at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY.

Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink attend the "Stranger Things" Season 3 World Premiere on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Justin Theroux, Katie Couric and Michael Stipe attend SAG-AFTRA Hosts A Dinner To Commemorate The 50th Anniversary Of Stonewall at Club Cumming on June 24, 2019 in New York.

Eva Alt and Margot Caitlin Moe perform at Storm King's 8th Summer Solstice Celebration.

Ashley Graham hosts a Forevermark dinner in New York, NY.

Carey Mulligan attends BVLGARI The Story, The Dream on June 25, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Richie Shazam, Kelela, and Adam Selman attends UZ 19 Howard debuts in New York, NY.

Sistine Stallone, Charlotte Tilbury and Scarlet Stallone attend Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Wonderland at The Grove on June 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Gabriel Kane Day Lewis and Sean O'Pry attend Persol celebrate the 2019 campaign with an intimate dinner at the Gramercy Park Hotel Terrace in New York, NY.

Finn Wolfhard and Charlie Heaton attend the "Stranger Things" Season 3 World Premiere on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

DJ Ruckus attends the opening of the Equinox's 100th Fitness Club at Hudson Yards in New York, NY.

Cleo Wade attends Gucci Hosts Private Cocktail Event to Benefit the Lower Eastside Girls Club in New York, NY.

Noor Tagouri attends the Prabal Gurung #STRONGERINCOLOUR Pride Dinner in New York, NY.

Weyes Blood performs at The Marc Jacobs launch party in Los Angeles, CA.

Candice Swanepoel attends the Prabal Gurung #STRONGERINCOLOUR Pride Dinner in New York, NY.

Tommy Dorfman attends Out Magazine hosted a Pride Legacy Dinner at The Standard, High Line in New York, NY.

Lil' Kim, West Dakota, Serena Tea, Zenobia, and Juku attend Out Magazine hosted a Pride Legacy Dinner at The Standard, High Line in New York, NY.

