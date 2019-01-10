Has Fashion Caught Up to The Sopranos at Last?

The Sopranos first aired on HBO two decades ago—Thursday, January 10th, is its 20-year anniversary—but these it feels like what some might think of as the characters' garish costume design (extra-wide shoulders, animal prints, track pants, up-to-here boots, and general more-is-more, va-va-voom vibe) was, in the age of swaggy Instagrams, actually way ahead of its time. We're only kind of joking here. Seriously, big hair is in. So is leopard print. Versace is having a renaissance, and Gucci is all wild prints and fun maximalism now. Tony Soprano would fit right in on the red carpet in his wide open bathrobe. Adriana (Christopher's girlfriend) would kill in the aisles of Whole Foods in her leopard catsuits. Dr. Melfi was all monochrome suits, all the time. Paulie Walnuts could be mistaken for any millennial in his striped track pants. Meadow is on trend in her band tees. And Silvio, well, he was the most drip-drip of them all. Here, we put together a few fashion images from the pages of W that could serve as inspiration for your next outing to Bada Bing.
Adriana Lima photographed by Charlotte Wales and styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.
Adriana Lima photographed by Charlotte Wales and styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

Oscar Isaac photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Hilary Rhoda photographed by Roe Ethridge and styled by Patrick Mackie for W Magazine, Special Issue 2014.

Millie Bobby Brown photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Melanie Ward for W Magazine, Fashion & Television 2018.

Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2015.

Joan Smalls photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, July 2012.

Joan Collins photographed by Angelo Pennetta and styled by Simon Robins for W Magazine, Holiday 2018.

Jennifer Aniston photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, April 2010.

Vittoria Ceretti photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, Best Performances 2018.

Cara Delevingne photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, February 2013.

Elaine Fonseca photographed by David Sims and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, August 2005.

Malgosia Bela photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, August 2014.

Lara Stone photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, April 2011.

Madonna photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2009.

Joe Alwyn photographed by Paul Wetherell and Styled by Tom Guiness for W Magazine, Star Power 2018.

Janelle Monae photographed by Collier Schorr for W Magazine, Spring Fashion 2018.

Gigi Hadid photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Carlos Nazario for W Magazine, Holiday 2018.

Photographed by Collier Schorr for W Magazine, October 2017.

Charlize Theron photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, May 2015.

Photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2017.

Arian Laste photographed by David Sims and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, August 2005.

Adriana Lima photographed by Charlotte Wales and styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

