Has Fashion Caught Up to The Sopranos at Last?

Adriana Lima photographed by Charlotte Wales and styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.
Oscar Isaac photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Hilary Rhoda photographed by Roe Ethridge and styled by Patrick Mackie for W Magazine, Special Issue 2014.
Millie Bobby Brown photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Melanie Ward for W Magazine, Fashion & Television 2018.
Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2015.
Joan Smalls photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, July 2012.
Joan Collins photographed by Angelo Pennetta and styled by Simon Robins for W Magazine, Holiday 2018.
Jennifer Aniston photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, April 2010.
Vittoria Ceretti photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, Best Performances 2018.
Cara Delevingne photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, February 2013.
Elaine Fonseca photographed by David Sims and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, August 2005.
Malgosia Bela photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, August 2014.
Lara Stone photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, April 2011.
Madonna photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2009.
Joe Alwyn photographed by Paul Wetherell and Styled by Tom Guiness for W Magazine, Star Power 2018.
Janelle Monae photographed by Collier Schorr for W Magazine, Spring Fashion 2018.
Gigi Hadid photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Carlos Nazario for W Magazine, Holiday 2018.
Photographed by Collier Schorr for W Magazine, October 2017.
Charlize Theron photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, May 2015.
Photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2017.
Arian Laste photographed by David Sims and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, August 2005.
Adriana Lima photographed by Charlotte Wales and styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.