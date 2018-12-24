14 Lustrous Leopard Coats to Tackle Winter In Style

Who says rain jackets have to be always be solid and black? Not us. This leopard print number is sure to serve major looks throughout the stormy snow season.
Alexander Wang's printed jacket proves to be the elevated basic that your closet needs. It marries with a sleek leather pant or your favorite pair of denim jeans.
The rusted hue of Coach’s faux fur is dramatic on any occasion. Thrown over a simple LBD for date night or a cozy cashmere turtleneck, it’s sure to keep you cozy and chic.
No one does luxury quite like Yves Salomon. Their shearling trench coat is classic in its silhouette, appropriate for a day at the office, and yet perfectly elegant for those super special occasions. Not to mention this coat is also reversible, so you can go all the wild or not at all.
This House of Fluff trench is the perfect balance between ethics and style. Committed to staying 100% cruelty free, this coat features a leopard print so uniquely designed that it makes you feel good from the inside out.
Desired by all of fashion’s biggest It girls, Max Mara’s shearling stays true to the brand’s dedication to great tailoring, while simultaneously making a fierce statement with its striking spots.
This short faux fur jacket by Shrimps is the festive finishing touch to any of you holiday party ensembles. Embellished with crystals on the collar, this faux will surely have you shining well into the New Year.
On those rare warm winter days that have you longing for spring, Veronica Beard’s denim jacket is the perfect placeholder. Its easy to wear cropped style will accentuate your favorite pair of high waisted jeans for your Saturday morning brunch or those downtown nights.
The glossy finish of Topshop’s printed trench shines on even the bleakest of winter days. Shield yourself from the stormiest of weather, while remaining super chic and, hopefully, super dry.
When you’re after a softer, more subtle in approach leopard print, Nili Lotan’s leopard fur jacket fits the bill. Its pronounced collar and wide angled sleeves are other unique reasons to consider this a closet staple.
Svitlana Bevza is dedicated to making women feel elegant and it comes to no surprise that her leopard print puffer does just that. When most puffers make you feel like the abominable snowman, you can count on this one with its chic wide belt and pockets to make you feel like anything but.
New designer Samantha Sung takes the classic trench into another dimension with a flattering silhouette and her own distinctive leopard print.
Since it debuted on Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2018 runway, this coat has every modern woman running to the shops. Its corded fabric is a texture unique to the typical leopard print coat and, not unlike everyone else, we’re into it.
With the coming New Year, we’d like to suggest that you treat yourself with something truly worthy. At the top of our list is Givenchy’s leopard shearling because, well, you deserve it!
