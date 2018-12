14 Lustrous Leopard Coats to Tackle Winter In Style

Surprise: leopard is one of fashion's fiercest trends this season. We recently saw it down the runway at the Fall 2018 shows where Balenciaga, Celine, Rochas, and more put out their animal prints into the wild. (But let's not kid ourselves—leopard, as of the current moment as it is, has been around the block a time or two since its first heyday on fashion legends like Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, and Grace Kelly.) While the array of leopard items on the market may feel endless, ranging from bike shorts to blouses, we’re gearing up for the winter ahead by narrowing it down to 14 of the chicest, most festive coats available now. Get lost in the cozy embrace of Max Mara’s oversized shearling option or Coach’s furry faux. Or perhaps you’re looking to channel one of leopard’s most famous champions, Dame Joan Collins ; for that allure, look to Yves Salomon’s trench. Or maybe Alexander Wang’s printed jacket is more your speed, if you're planning to go on safari. Here, 14 ways to bring a little adventure to your wardrobe this winter