12 Chic Coats That Will Keep You Warm All Winter

Just as they have dutifully warned in Game of Thrones, winter is indeed coming. In fact, it's here. But rather than hibernate for the season, what better time to seize the opportunity to fill your closet with chic and ultra-warm coats to make venturing outside seem a bit more manageable. And if you're looking to inject a little color into the darker months? Try on a bright, bold hue from Tommy Hilfiger or get adventurous in a plaid printed coat from Burberry that will make any simple ensemble seem special. And for when that first snowstorm hits, be prepared with an oversized insulated puffer jacket, like the one from Sacai—just because it is functional doesn't mean it can't also be fashionable. Here, click through for the best coats to keep you covered until spring.
JW Anderson
JW Anderson

Not all wool coats will keep you toasty warm this winter, but this duffle coat from JW Anderson, complete with a hood, will keep out the freezing wind.

Buy now: JW Anderson coat, $820, farfetch.com.

Prada

For a sportier take on a camel coat, try Prada's powder pink lined wool coat, complete with logo patch.

Buy now: Prada coat, $2,877, farfetch.com.

Nanushka

This Nanushka puffer coat is a street style favorite. Bundle up in this vegan leather coat all winter long.

Buy now: Nanushka, $625, mytheresa.com.

Moncler

A cross between a shearling jacket and a down coat, this heavy Moncler coat is sure to help you brave the elements.

Buy now: Moncler coat, $4,735, netaporter.com.

Burberry

Classic plaids meet the coat silhouette of the moment, the puffer jacket.

Buy now: Burberry coat, $556, farfetch.com.

Kenzo

Shine bright in this reflective Kenzo coat—a puffer that certainly speaks to this winter's overarching trend of protection against the elements.

Buy now: Kenzo coat, $695, farfetch.com.

Tommy Hilfiger

For those looking to inject a bit of color into their winter wear, try Tommy Hilfiger's puffer coat, available in this raspberry hue and myriad other bright colors.

Buy now: Tommy Hilfiger coat, $160, tommy.com.

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Whether you're spending the weekend outside in the brisk air or heading to a workout, this Adidas by Stella McCartney slim full-length puffer coat will keep you toasty.

Buy now: Adidas by Stella McCartney, $259, farfetch.com.

Barbour

Sometimes you need to stick to a classic to get the job done. For weekend hikes and spending time out in the country, opt for this Barbour jacket with shearling lined hood.

Buy now: Barbour coat, $350, farfetch.com.

Valentino

When even a couturier gets in on the parka trend, you know it's a good thing to invest in. This coat features Valentino's VLTN logo down the back.

Buy now: Valentino coat, $3,500, [farfetch.com]([https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/valentino-vltn-logo-hooded-coat-item-13004005.aspx?storeid=9359).

Herno

The Italian label Herno is known for their super warm outerwear. Never be cold again on your next cold-weather excursion.

Buy now: Herno coat, $1,115, farfetch.com.

Sacai

Now this is a coat! Puffer coat on the outside, pea coat on the inside, this Sacai coat can handle any bad weather. And you'll still look good.

Buy now: Sacai coat, $1,265, netaporter.com.

