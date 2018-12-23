Not all wool coats will keep you toasty warm this winter, but this duffle coat from JW Anderson, complete with a hood, will keep out the freezing wind.
Buy now: JW Anderson coat, $820, farfetch.com.
For a sportier take on a camel coat, try Prada's powder pink lined wool coat, complete with logo patch.
Buy now: Prada coat, $2,877, farfetch.com.
This Nanushka puffer coat is a street style favorite. Bundle up in this vegan leather coat all winter long.
Buy now: Nanushka, $625, mytheresa.com.
A cross between a shearling jacket and a down coat, this heavy Moncler coat is sure to help you brave the elements.
Buy now: Moncler coat, $4,735, netaporter.com.
Classic plaids meet the coat silhouette of the moment, the puffer jacket.
Buy now: Burberry coat, $556, farfetch.com.
Shine bright in this reflective Kenzo coat—a puffer that certainly speaks to this winter's overarching trend of protection against the elements.
Buy now: Kenzo coat, $695, farfetch.com.
For those looking to inject a bit of color into their winter wear, try Tommy Hilfiger's puffer coat, available in this raspberry hue and myriad other bright colors.
Buy now: Tommy Hilfiger coat, $160, tommy.com.
Whether you're spending the weekend outside in the brisk air or heading to a workout, this Adidas by Stella McCartney slim full-length puffer coat will keep you toasty.
Buy now: Adidas by Stella McCartney, $259, farfetch.com.
Sometimes you need to stick to a classic to get the job done. For weekend hikes and spending time out in the country, opt for this Barbour jacket with shearling lined hood.
Buy now: Barbour coat, $350, farfetch.com.
When even a couturier gets in on the parka trend, you know it's a good thing to invest in. This coat features Valentino's VLTN logo down the back.
Buy now: Valentino coat, $3,500, [farfetch.com]([https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/valentino-vltn-logo-hooded-coat-item-13004005.aspx?storeid=9359).
The Italian label Herno is known for their super warm outerwear. Never be cold again on your next cold-weather excursion.
Buy now: Herno coat, $1,115, farfetch.com.
Now this is a coat! Puffer coat on the outside, pea coat on the inside, this Sacai coat can handle any bad weather. And you'll still look good.
Buy now: Sacai coat, $1,265, netaporter.com.