Just as they have dutifully warned in Game of Thrones , winter is indeed coming. In fact, it's here. But rather than hibernate for the season, what better time to seize the opportunity to fill your closet with chic and ultra-warm coats to make venturing outside seem a bit more manageable. And if you're looking to inject a little color into the darker months? Try on a bright, bold hue from Tommy Hilfiger or get adventurous in a plaid printed coat from Burberry that will make any simple ensemble seem special. And for when that first snowstorm hits , be prepared with an oversized insulated puffer jacket, like the one from Sacai—just because it is functional doesn't mean it can't also be fashionable. Here, click through for the best coats to keep you covered until spring.