Who would want to spend more than 25 years collecting jewelry , only to put their esteemed private collection on view in public and not take any semblance of credit? It's unclear, seeing as the anonymous aficionado who would—and has—does the above only deigns to be identified as a "Private American Collector," and has been ever since setting out to buy their wife a diamond necklace for their son's bar mitzvah. The wares they've amassed in the two decades since are now at the center of the exhibition " Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur ," now on view at the New York branch of the Parisian L’École, School of the Jewelry Arts, who's made introducing the public to the "jewelry universe" its mission. This time around, that's meant stepping back not just to the 1960s, but all the way to the 1800s, when famed designers like the so-called "couturier of jewelry," Pierre Sterlé, as well as maisons like Cartier, Boucheron, Tiffany, and L'École's partner in the exhibition, Van Cleef & Arpels , created the pieces that have since fallen into the collector's hands. Revel in some of their finest, from Art Deco designs to Judaica, before they all retreat into even further anonymity, here.