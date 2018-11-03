Eye Candy

This Jewelry Collector Will Share Dozens of Diamonds, But Not Their Name

Who would want to spend more than 25 years collecting jewelry, only to put their esteemed private collection on view in public and not take any semblance of credit? It's unclear, seeing as the anonymous aficionado who would—and has—does the above only deigns to be identified as a "Private American Collector," and has been ever since setting out to buy their wife a diamond necklace for their son's bar mitzvah. The wares they've amassed in the two decades since are now at the center of the exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur," now on view at the New York branch of the Parisian L’École, School of the Jewelry Arts, who's made introducing the public to the "jewelry universe" its mission. This time around, that's meant stepping back not just to the 1960s, but all the way to the 1800s, when famed designers like the so-called "couturier of jewelry," Pierre Sterlé, as well as maisons like Cartier, Boucheron, Tiffany, and L'École's partner in the exhibition, Van Cleef & Arpels, created the pieces that have since fallen into the collector's hands. Revel in some of their finest, from Art Deco designs to Judaica, before they all retreat into even further anonymity, here.
A bangle.
Tony Falcone
1/14

An unsigned platinum and diamond bangle from the early 20th century, featured in L’École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
2/14

A Van Cleef & Arpels platinum and diamond bracelet form 1926, featured in L’École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
3/14

Lacloche Fr``eres platinum, diamond, ruby, emerald, and onyx earrings, featured in L’École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
4/14

A Belperron platinum, diamond, and ruby Écaille cuff from the mid-20th century, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
5/14

A Leroy Berlioz Art Deco bracelet made of platinum, diamonds, jadeite, coral and onyx, featured in L'ÉCOLE's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
6/14

A Lacloche Fr``eres gold, diamond, ruby, emerald, sapphire, and onyx ring, featured in L’École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
7/14

A Van Cleef & Arples gold, ruby, sapphire, and diamond ballerina clip from 1942, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
8/14

A Van Cleef & Arples platinum, diamond, and sapphire bracelet from 1937, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
9/14

A Van Cleef & Arpels platinum and diamond bracelet from 1929, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
10/14

A Cartier platinum, gold, rock crystal, sapphire, diamond, and enamel buckle clip from 1928, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
11/14

An unsigned gold, silver, and diamond clip from the late 19th century, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
12/14

A Cartier platinum, diamond, rock crystal, jadeite, sapphire, and emerald bracelet from 1927, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
13/14

A Cartier platinum and diamond Jabot clip from 1928, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Tony Falcone
14/14

A pair of Van Cleef & Arpels platinum, diamond, coral, pearl, and onyx Pampilles earrings, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."

Keywords

JewelryDiamondsVan Cleef And Arpels