An unsigned platinum and diamond bangle from the early 20th century, featured in L’École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Van Cleef & Arpels platinum and diamond bracelet form 1926, featured in L’École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
Lacloche Fr``eres platinum, diamond, ruby, emerald, and onyx earrings, featured in L’École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Belperron platinum, diamond, and ruby Écaille cuff from the mid-20th century, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Leroy Berlioz Art Deco bracelet made of platinum, diamonds, jadeite, coral and onyx, featured in L'ÉCOLE's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Lacloche Fr``eres gold, diamond, ruby, emerald, sapphire, and onyx ring, featured in L’École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Van Cleef & Arples gold, ruby, sapphire, and diamond ballerina clip from 1942, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Van Cleef & Arples platinum, diamond, and sapphire bracelet from 1937, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Van Cleef & Arpels platinum and diamond bracelet from 1929, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Cartier platinum, gold, rock crystal, sapphire, diamond, and enamel buckle clip from 1928, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
An unsigned gold, silver, and diamond clip from the late 19th century, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Cartier platinum, diamond, rock crystal, jadeite, sapphire, and emerald bracelet from 1927, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A Cartier platinum and diamond Jabot clip from 1928, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."
A pair of Van Cleef & Arpels platinum, diamond, coral, pearl, and onyx Pampilles earrings, featured in L'École's exhibition "Through the Eyes of a Connoisseur."