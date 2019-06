Over the course of 70-plus films, Tilda Swinton has appeared on-screen as everything from a bald sorcerer to an 82-year-old man . In real life, though, it wasn't until this year that she took on the role of curator, leading to an exhibition now on view at Aperture Gallery in New York City. Titled " Orlando ," the show takes its name from the 1928 novel written by Virginia Woolf —a 1992 adaptation of which Swinton starred in as the titular Orlando, who suddenly transforms into a woman after spending hundreds of years living as a man. But in the decades since, Swinton has come to consider Orlando as an exploration of more than just gender, as her curatorial choices readily reflect. Along with photographs by Elle Pérez , whose work often tackles queer and trans representation, and Collier Schorr, who contributed several of the photos she's taken of the model Casil McArthur throughout his transition, there are works exploring other facets of identity, like Paul Mpagi Sepuya 's references to the novel's "barbaric" treatment of race. Take a look inside the show, here.