Jamal Nxedlana, FAKA Portraits, for Aperture, 2019.
Mickalene Thomas, Untitled #2 (Orlando Series), for Aperture, 2019.
A pre-production image made by the director Sally Potter to help secure funding for the film Orlando, spring 1988.
Liam Daniel, Derek Jarman, Still from the Garden, 1990.
A portrait of Virginia Stephen by an unknown photographer, sent by Stephen to Leonard Woolf in 1912.
Collier Schorr, Untitled (Casil), 2015–18.
Mickalene Thomas, Untitled #3 (Orlando Series), for Aperture, 2019.
Carmen Winant, A melon, a pineapple, an olive tree, an emerald, a fox in the snow, for Aperture, 2019.
Jamal Nxedlana, FAKA Portraits for Aperture, 2019.
Collier Schorr, Untitled (Casil), 2015–18.
Viviane Sassen, Venus & Mercury, 2019.
Zackary Drucker, Rosalyne, for Aperture, 2019.
Lynn Hershman Leeson, Rowlands/Bogart (Female Dominant), from the series Hero Sandwich, 1982.
"Orlando," Aperture #235, summer 2019. Cover by Viviane Sassen.