Since Tim Walker got his start assisting Richard Avedon, the British photographer has established himself as one of the most imaginative forces in fashion today. Case in point: A single look inside "Tim Walker: Wonderful Things," his largest solo exhibition to date, is enough to convince you that the impact of his singular vision will continue for decades, if not the entire rest of the 21st century. Opening at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on Tuesday, the show takes viewers inside each corner of Walker's brilliant, topsy-turvy world. That also means it takes viewers inside the archives of W, which for years has served as a creative playground of sorts for Walker—particularly when it comes to his ongoing collaboration with Tilda Swinton , which has taken the pair everywhere from the fantastical jungle paradise of Las Pozas to the Swinton family's centuries-old mansion in Derbyshire, England. And yet, Swinton is just one of Walker's many subjects over the years; in this magazine alone, he's photographed a who's who of Hollywood and the modeling industry, transforming Kristen McMenamy into a mermaid and even making Margot Robbie's dreams of owning a slide a reality. Take a look back at those portraits and more of Walker's many fantastical images from the W archives, here.