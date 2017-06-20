TLC Annotates Their 10 Best Looks From the 1990s, From Boxer Shorts to Track Pants

9 / 10

1999 MTV Video Music Awards

"I cringe at the MTV awards in 1999 when my cousin did my hair. It was like this big bouffant curled thing and I hated it. She didn't have time to finish cutting it before I went on stage, and I just wanted to slap everybody. Prince introduced us and we did 'Scrubs' and won." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins