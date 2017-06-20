TLC Annotates Their 10 Best Looks From the 1990s, From Boxer Shorts to Track Pants

"We spray painted these shirts ourselves, like in 'What About Your Friends'." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins
"We went to Patricia Field's in New York to get those hats." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas
"We wore condoms on our clothes to promote safe sex. Our saying was, 'Protection is the priority." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas
"I cut these overalls. This was back when our budget wasn't so big, so we had to make it our way." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins
"We'd been wearing boxer shorts since the beginning, but we got a little fancy around this time. It was a little more fitted around the waistband too with Dolce & Gabbana." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas
"This outfit wasn't too over the top because of where we were, but they were really fun. We liked to be cute, but also comfortable." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas
"This is one of our favorite outfits. We look like we were spies or up to no good. Like The Matrix, before The Matrix." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas
"Julieanne Mijares came up with this look, and did a lot of our iconic outfits. She came on around the 'Waterfalls' video and also did the 'No Scrubs' outfits." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins
"I cringe at the MTV awards in 1999 when my cousin did my hair. It was like this big bouffant curled thing and I hated it. She didn't have time to finish cutting it before I went on stage, and I just wanted to slap everybody. Prince introduced us and we did 'Scrubs' and won." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins
"When you're as small as we are, you don't really need a bra all the time... And these covered our boobs perfectly. The measurement was spot-on." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas