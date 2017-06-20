View as SlideshowThrowback

TLC Annotates Their 10 Best Looks From the 1990s, From Boxer Shorts to Track Pants

On June 30, the American girl group TLC will release their first studio album in 15 years. They're perhaps best known for their '90s hit singles, "Waterfalls," "Creep," and "No Scrubs," but this year they made a "comeback" with "Way Back," a throwback anthem featuring Snoop Dogg. Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas are the two remaining members of the group, after Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes was killed in a car accident in 2002. And although they're committed to keeping Left Eye's memory alive, in addition to the spirit of the group, T-Boz admits that, "As far as style, we're definitely not reminiscing on the '90s." While on tour today, they prefer Louis Vuitton boots and Donna Karan pieces, but back in the day, their baggy pants and bandeau tops defined a decade of red carpet style. "We pride ourselves on being prissy tomboys," says Chilli. "We're not knocking anyone who chooses to dress sexy, but we're also saying you're sexy in whatever you choose to wear," added T-Boz. "Even if you have on sweats, boots, boxers, and a sports bra, you can still be just as sexy as the girl in five inch heels with a short dress on." Here, T-Boz and Chilli annotate their best looks from the '90s, however their favorite was the pajamas they wore in "Creep."
&quot;We spray painted these shirts ourselves, like in &#39;What About Your Friends&#39;.&quot; — Tionne &quot;T-Boz&quot; Watkins
1992 Billboard Awards

"We spray painted these shirts ourselves, like in 'What About Your Friends'." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins

1993 concert in New York City

"We went to Patricia Field's in New York to get those hats." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

1993 Soul Train Awards

"We wore condoms on our clothes to promote safe sex. Our saying was, 'Protection is the priority." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

1994 American Music Awards

"I cut these overalls. This was back when our budget wasn't so big, so we had to make it our way." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins

1995 MTV Movie Awards

"We'd been wearing boxer shorts since the beginning, but we got a little fancy around this time. It was a little more fitted around the waistband too with Dolce & Gabbana." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

1995 Kids Choice Awards

"This outfit wasn't too over the top because of where we were, but they were really fun. We liked to be cute, but also comfortable." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

1996 Blockbuster Awards

"This is one of our favorite outfits. We look like we were spies or up to no good. Like The Matrix, before The Matrix." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

1996 Soul Train Awards

"Julieanne Mijares came up with this look, and did a lot of our iconic outfits. She came on around the 'Waterfalls' video and also did the 'No Scrubs' outfits." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins

1999 MTV Video Music Awards

"I cringe at the MTV awards in 1999 when my cousin did my hair. It was like this big bouffant curled thing and I hated it. She didn't have time to finish cutting it before I went on stage, and I just wanted to slap everybody. Prince introduced us and we did 'Scrubs' and won." — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins

1999 Kids Choice Awards

"When you're as small as we are, you don't really need a bra all the time... And these covered our boobs perfectly. The measurement was spot-on." — Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

