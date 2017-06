TLC Annotates Their 10 Best Looks From the 1990s, From Boxer Shorts to Track Pants

On June 30, the American girl group TLC will release their first studio album in 15 years. They're perhaps best known for their '90s hit singles, "Waterfalls," "Creep," and "No Scrubs," but this year they made a "comeback" with "Way Back," a throwback anthem featuring Snoop Dogg . Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas are the two remaining members of the group, after Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes was killed in a car accident in 2002. And although they're committed to keeping Left Eye's memory alive, in addition to the spirit of the group, T-Boz admits that, "As far as style, we're definitely not reminiscing on the '90s." While on tour today, they prefer Louis Vuitton boots and Donna Karan pieces, but back in the day, their baggy pants and bandeau tops defined a decade of red carpet style. "We pride ourselves on being prissy tomboys," says Chilli. "We're not knocking anyone who chooses to dress sexy, but we're also saying you're sexy in whatever you choose to wear," added T-Boz. "Even if you have on sweats, boots, boxers, and a sports bra, you can still be just as sexy as the girl in five inch heels with a short dress on." Here, T-Boz and Chilli annotate their best looks from the '90s, however their favorite was the pajamas they wore in "Creep."