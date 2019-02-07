See Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, and More Models Snap Selfies Backstage at Tom Ford's Fall 2019 Show

Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Gigi Hadid backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.