NYFW

See Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, and More Models Snap Selfies Backstage at Tom Ford's Fall 2019 Show

Before models emerged on the runway for Tom Ford's Fall 2019 show with their serious side-parts and structured suits, they let their guards down with a playful energy backstage. New York Fashion Week has officially begun for the likes of Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls, who could be spotted smiling or taking selfies behind the scenes with Carine Roitfeld. Once they hit the runway, though, it was back to business for everybody. See the backstage preparation for the fall ready-to-wear collection, here.
Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Gigi Hadid backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Backstage at the Tom Ford FW19 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

New York Fashion WeekNyfwFashion WeekModelsGigi Hadid