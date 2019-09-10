NYFW

Backstage at Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2020 Show in a Subway Station

There's perhaps only one place on earth where the designer Tom Ford deigns to step under overhead lighting: backstage at his shows during New York Fashion Week, which are reliably one of the top standouts of each season's schedules. But this time around, the designer (and newfound chairman of the CFDA) went even further: On Monday night, Ford also stepped foot into a subway station on the Lower East Side, where Miley Cyrus, Normani, Ansel Elgort, and former CFDA chairman Diane von Furstenberg joined him to take in his vision for spring/summer 2020. (And eat up the dumplings he served along with it.) Models like Binx Walton, Anok Yai, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid took the makeshift runway on an abandoned platform in bright silky separates like cheetah-print blazers, molded breastplates, and even a few one-piece swimsuits—in short, not the usual attire for a ride on the J/Z line. Get a sneak peek at everything that went down from backstage, here.
