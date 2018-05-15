And Now Tom Wolfe in White Suits: A Visual Appreciation of the Late Writer's Singular Style

American writer Tom Wolfe during Portrait Session held on january 17, 1988 at home in New York, USA. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Writer Tom Wolfe standing with an umbrella, a colorful backdrop behind him and wearing a white three-piece suit and hat. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe, in his signature white suit and shoes, standing on a street corner in New York City, 1968. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe attends a reception at International Place in Boston on Feb. 13, 1990. Wolfe was set to deliver a speech to a crowd of some 200 people from business, government, education and the media among them, the heads of several banks, the city's largest law firms and the Harvard Business School. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe, 2000. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe, 1988. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe, 2000. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe attends 2015 Take Home a Nude Art Auction and Party at Sotheby's on October 15, 2015 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe poses for a portrait during the Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Grand Hotel April 23, 2005 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe in his Upper East-Side apartment, New York City, 21st October 2004. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Portrait of American author and journalist Tom Wolfe as he sits at a desk, late 1965. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe attends the "Lonely, I'm Not" Off-Broadway opening night at the Second Stage Theatre on May 7, 2012 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tom Wolfe attends The Board of Trustees of The Parrish Art Museum Host The Midsummer Party Honoring Alvin Chereskin at The Parrish Art Museum on July 12, 2008 in South Hampton, NY. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.