From dusk until dawn this past weekend, Tommy Dorfman , star of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, celebrated LGBTQ Pride in New York City with energy, style, and plenty of friends by his side. Of course, no Pride weekend kickoff would be complete without a dance party at LadyLand , Ladyfag's queer nightlife festival in Brooklyn on Friday. And on Sunday at the parade, there were special appearances by close friends like The Florida Project actress Bria Vinaite , Dorfman's 13 Reasons costar Brandon Flynn , as well as downtown types like the artist and activist Richie Shazam as they led a float through Manhattan. Of course, there was time for Dorfman to make a trip to Overthrow Boxing Club for a late night sweatfest after the parade simmered down. The whole thing ended with a much-needed moment of rest and relaxation, as Dorfman and friends decompressed in their Manhattan hotel. Here, the 26-year-old actor shares his photo diary of his colorful Pride weekend marathon.