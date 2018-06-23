Pride

Go Inside LadyLand, Ladyfag's First Annual Queer Music Festival and NYC Pride Weekend's Unofficial Kickoff

No one throws a better party than Ladyfag. This year, to kick off NYC Pride, the legendary nightlife fixture outdid herself, hosting the first annual LadyLand Festival in the warehouses of Bushwick, Brooklyn. The inaugural bash featured an impressive lineup of LGBTQ+ performers including Aquaria, Kim Petras, SOPHIE, SSION, Tommy Genesis, CupcakKe and Eve. But just as impressive as the performers were the looks festival goers showed up in, which ranged from fresh-off-the-runway Vaquera to impressive DIY ensembles. Here, a closer look at those looks and more.
Street style at the first Ladyland Music Festival in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, June 22nd. Photo by Aaron Kurlander for W Magazine.
