No one throws a better party than Ladyfag . This year, to kick off NYC Pride , the legendary nightlife fixture outdid herself, hosting the first annual LadyLand Festival in the warehouses of Bushwick, Brooklyn. The inaugural bash featured an impressive lineup of LGBTQ+ performers including Aquaria, Kim Petras , SOPHIE, SSION, Tommy Genesis , CupcakKe and Eve. But just as impressive as the performers were the looks festival goers showed up in, which ranged from fresh-off-the-runway Vaquera to impressive DIY ensembles. Here, a closer look at those looks and more.