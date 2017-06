13 Editor-Approved, Travel-Friendly Beauty Products to Buy This Summer

While packing the perfect vacation ensemble may seem like the most important items in your suitcase, having the right beauty products to enhance your summer look is vital. So, W's editors are here to help. From hydrating and refreshing face mists that keep skin looking luminous, to protective sunscreens , nourishing face masks and rejuvenating lip balms, here's a guide to the best vacation beauty essentials. And the best part? These beauty products all come in travel friendly sizes, allowing ample room for those last-minute wardrobe additions.