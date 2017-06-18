View as SlideshowBeauty Black Book

13 Editor-Approved, Travel-Friendly Beauty Products to Buy This Summer

While packing the perfect vacation ensemble may seem like the most important items in your suitcase, having the right beauty products to enhance your summer look is vital. So, W's editors are here to help. From hydrating and refreshing face mists that keep skin looking luminous, to protective sunscreens, nourishing face masks and rejuvenating lip balms, here's a guide to the best vacation beauty essentials. And the best part? These beauty products all come in travel friendly sizes, allowing ample room for those last-minute wardrobe additions.
"This travel set by Honey Girl Organics has changed my skin. Propolis and royal jelly are the brand's two main organic ingredients, which are loaded with proteins, vitamins, minerals and amino acids which moisturize and rejuvenate your skin, especially after a flight to Gjakovë, Kosovo." - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor

Honey Girl Organics Facial Care Gift Pouch, $27, honeygirlorganics.com
"This travel set by Honey Girl Organics has changed my skin. Propolis and royal jelly are the brand’s two main organic ingredients, which are loaded with proteins, vitamins, minerals and amino acids which moisturize and rejuvenate your skin, especially after a flight to Gjakovë, Kosovo." - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor

Honey Girl Organics Facial Care Gift Pouch, $27, honeygirlorganics.com

"This sunscreen is my absolute favorite because it’s super hydrating and leaves me with a dewy glow – which I especially loved during my makeup-free days while roaming the streets of Cuba." - Chrystin Bunion, Executive Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, $36, sephora.com

"Traffic can be crazy going to Nantucket for the weekend, so it’s easiest to fly! I always bring a tube of La Mer lip balm with me, and slather it all over myself as soon as I get on a plane to stay moisturized for the duration of the flight." - Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director

La Mer The Lip Balm, $60, nordstrom.com

"Never be shy to use a face mask mid-flight. I learned this on my fourteen hour trip to South Korea last year, and it’s no coincidence that South Korean flight attendants had flawless skin. My favorite are the snail masks from Tony Moly, which are exactly what they sound like.” — Emilia Petrarca, Associate Digital Features Editor

Tonymoly Intense Care Snail Hydro-Gel Mask, $8, macys.com

"Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30 is better than any lip balm. I'd pop it in my beach bag (along with sunblock) when I'm laying low at the Laylow in Waikiki." - Mia Adorante, Beauty and Health Editor

Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30, $25, sephora.com

"Essential for my long-haul flight to Lisbon, Portugal, where hydration is key, but also a great item to have in your pocket or purse while traveling without taking up too much real estate. I use this as lip balm, or mixed with my eyeshadow for a day to night option, even works for under eyes and hand cream if I am really in a pinch." - Alexis Brooks, Photo Editor

Glossier Balm Dotcom, $12, glossier.com

"Sisley's Black Rose Cream Mask is my favorite product to wear on the plane, as it leaves your skin super moisturized and plump, even after a long flight. I recently wore it on a flight to Cannes, and it made me feel slightly less troll-ish around all the beautiful and famous." - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Fashion News Editor

Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask, $162, sisley-paris.com

"I never leave the house without sunscreen, and AmorePacific's Sun Protection Mist allowed me to reapply during the day without ruining my makeup under the hot Dubai sun." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant

AmorePacific Resort Collection Sun Protection Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, $32, sephora.com

"I just recently traveled to Switzerland and Italy, and the travel took a toll on my skin. I brought The Crème Shop's Aloe Vera Moisturizing Face Mask for my friends and I, and they were the perfect fix. My face felt soft and hydrated. The mask gave all of us a nice glow." - Kelly McDonough, Production Manager

The Crème Shop Aloe Vera Face Mask, $3, thecremeshop.com

"This travel-sized mist is my secret to always looking fresh after I fly, especially under the Italian sun!" - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Travel Size, $20, tatcha.com

"Everyone always talks about how de-hydrating cabin air can be so I try to combat that with a hydrating, brightening mist. Caudalíe's Beauty Elixir is great for those long flights, especially for my trip to Thailand and comes in a TSA friendly travel size bottle." - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant

Caudalíe Beauty Elixir, $18, violetgrey.com

"I didn't even know this makeup remover existed until I saw it in a French pharmacy. I came home with 5 bottles." - Anne Sachs, Executive Digital Director

Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $8, jet.com

"For my trip to the Aquitaine region of France to visit medieval churches and castles, I’m taking a Lush solid shampoo bar." - Elizabeth Gall, Research Manager

Lush Seanik Shampoo Bar, $12, lushusa.com

