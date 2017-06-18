13 Editor-Approved, Travel-Friendly Beauty Products to Buy This Summer

"This travel set by Honey Girl Organics has changed my skin. Propolis and royal jelly are the brand’s two main organic ingredients, which are loaded with proteins, vitamins, minerals and amino acids which moisturize and rejuvenate your skin, especially after a flight to Gjakovë, Kosovo." - Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Editor
Honey Girl Organics Facial Care Gift Pouch, $27, honeygirlorganics.com
"This sunscreen is my absolute favorite because it’s super hydrating and leaves me with a dewy glow – which I especially loved during my makeup-free days while roaming the streets of Cuba." - Chrystin Bunion, Executive Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, $36, sephora.com
"Traffic can be crazy going to Nantucket for the weekend, so it’s easiest to fly! I always bring a tube of La Mer lip balm with me, and slather it all over myself as soon as I get on a plane to stay moisturized for the duration of the flight." - Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director
La Mer The Lip Balm, $60, nordstrom.com
"Never be shy to use a face mask mid-flight. I learned this on my fourteen hour trip to South Korea last year, and it’s no coincidence that South Korean flight attendants had flawless skin. My favorite are the snail masks from Tony Moly, which are exactly what they sound like.” — Emilia Petrarca, Associate Digital Features Editor
Tonymoly Intense Care Snail Hydro-Gel Mask, $8, macys.com
"Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30 is better than any lip balm. I'd pop it in my beach bag (along with sunblock) when I'm laying low at the Laylow in Waikiki." - Mia Adorante, Beauty and Health Editor
Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30, $25, sephora.com
"Essential for my long-haul flight to Lisbon, Portugal, where hydration is key, but also a great item to have in your pocket or purse while traveling without taking up too much real estate. I use this as lip balm, or mixed with my eyeshadow for a day to night option, even works for under eyes and hand cream if I am really in a pinch." - Alexis Brooks, Photo Editor
Glossier Balm Dotcom, $12, glossier.com
"Sisley's Black Rose Cream Mask is my favorite product to wear on the plane, as it leaves your skin super moisturized and plump, even after a long flight. I recently wore it on a flight to Cannes, and it made me feel slightly less troll-ish around all the beautiful and famous." - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Fashion News Editor
Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask, $162, sisley-paris.com
"I never leave the house without sunscreen, and AmorePacific's Sun Protection Mist allowed me to reapply during the day without ruining my makeup under the hot Dubai sun." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant
AmorePacific Resort Collection Sun Protection Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, $32, sephora.com
"I just recently traveled to Switzerland and Italy, and the travel took a toll on my skin. I brought The Crème Shop's Aloe Vera Moisturizing Face Mask for my friends and I, and they were the perfect fix. My face felt soft and hydrated. The mask gave all of us a nice glow." - Kelly McDonough, Production Manager
The Crème Shop Aloe Vera Face Mask, $3, thecremeshop.com
"This travel-sized mist is my secret to always looking fresh after I fly, especially under the Italian sun!" - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Travel Size, $20, tatcha.com
"Everyone always talks about how de-hydrating cabin air can be so I try to combat that with a hydrating, brightening mist. Caudalíe's Beauty Elixir is great for those long flights, especially for my trip to Thailand and comes in a TSA friendly travel size bottle." - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant
Caudalíe Beauty Elixir, $18, violetgrey.com
"I didn't even know this makeup remover existed until I saw it in a French pharmacy. I came home with 5 bottles." - Anne Sachs, Executive Digital Director
Bioderma Sensibio H2O, $8, jet.com
"For my trip to the Aquitaine region of France to visit medieval churches and castles, I’m taking a Lush solid shampoo bar." - Elizabeth Gall, Research Manager
Lush Seanik Shampoo Bar, $12, lushusa.com