Channel Your Best Silicon Valley Scammer in an Elizabeth Holmes-esque Turtleneck

Much has been made of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes's demeanor , from her never-blinking, kohl-rimmed blue eyes, to her improbably deep baritone , to her uniform of black turtlenecks and slacks. While most viewers of HBO's new documentary about Holmes, The Inventor , were most shocked by the probably-fake timbre of her voice, her wardrobe might be even more perplexing. Holmes herself has claimed that she's been wearing turtlenecks since she was seven years old, but those who knew her report that she didn't start wearing them on a daily basis until learning that they were her idol Steve Jobs's apparel of choice. Whatever the origin story of Holmes's love of turtlenecks, it's undeniable that they're a must-have wardrobe staple — whether you're a Silicon Valley scammer or not. Revisit some turtleneck-centric looks from the pages of W, starring celebrities like Robert Pattinson and Penélope Cruz, and get the most out of your Elizabeth Holmes impression before spring weather relegates your turtlenecks to the back of the closet once again.