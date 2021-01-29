Unexpected Fashion Gems You Can Find on Amazon

Whether you’re in the market for timeless classics or looking to jump on some of this season’s biggest streetwear trends, you might be surprised at how many stylish options there are on Amazon. Sure, they’re hiding out among millions of other things, but there are funky argyle sweater vests, slinky slip dresses, and flawless tracksuits lurking in the shadows if you know where to look. Here, our eagle-eyed editors share their favorite finds. (Need to re-up your socks and white T-shirts, too? Check out our guide to the most stylish staples the retailer has to offer.)

1 Balaflyie Vest This cropped argyle vest is the ultimate fashion find for 2021. Style over a white t-shirt or all on its own. $22, amazon.com

2 The Drop Pants Loose and easy enough to wear while working from home, sleek enough to hold onto for the eventual return to the office. $42, amazon.com

3 Amazon Essentials Shirt Constantly stealing your boyfriend’s button downs? This classic striped Oxford will have you out of his closet for good. $18, amazon.com

4 Belle Poque Cardigan This cropped cardigan pairs perfectly with high-waisted jeans. $25, amazon.com

5 Adidas Track Pants The tracksuit is back and trendier than ever (see: Balenciaga and Wales Bonner tackling the style). Embrace the early ‘00s look with this red pair from Adidas. $65, amazon.com

6 Angafashion Coat Cozy up for an outdoor dinner in this brown teddy coat. $46, amazon.com

7 Zaful Halter Top When you’re ready to show a little skin this spring, get tied up in this ‘90s-inspired lavender halter top. $19, amazon.com

8 Goodthreads Jeans You can’t go wrong with an expertly faded skinny jean. $45, amazon.com