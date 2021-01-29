Unexpected Fashion Gems You Can Find on Amazon

Directed by Quentin Tarantino; Photographed by Angelo Pennetta; Styled by Sara Moonves.
Whether you’re in the market for timeless classics or looking to jump on some of this season’s biggest streetwear trends, you might be surprised at how many stylish options there are on Amazon. Sure, they’re hiding out among millions of other things, but there are funky argyle sweater vests, slinky slip dresses, and flawless tracksuits lurking in the shadows if you know where to look. Here, our eagle-eyed editors share their favorite finds. (Need to re-up your socks and white T-shirts, too? Check out our guide to the most stylish staples the retailer has to offer.)