US Open 2019: See, Gigi Hadid, Tom Hiddleston, and More Celebrities Cheering on Tennis Pros

According to Maria Sharapova, many tennis pros say there's nothing better than a night match at the US Open. It also seems that many non-tennis playing celebrities would agree as well. Just ask Tom Hiddleston, who materialized in the bleachers at the Queens stadium to watch some of this year's seasoned professionals—like Sharapova and Serena Williams—go toe to toe on the court. Even Gigi Hadid found one of the matches Williams played to be a nail-biter. All eyes will be on some members of the next generation, like Coco Gauff and defending champion Naomi Osaka, as they join the 2019 Grand Slam tournament in New York City. Just last year the US Open bleachers were less of a tennis tournament and more of a love fest for celebrity couples like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and this year, one can only hope to get a glimpse at the affection between whatever couple du jour decides to settle in on the sidelines during a match. Here, a look at those celebrities and more who have attended the US Open so far.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton watch Johanna Konta of Great Britain against Daria Kasatkina of Russia on court 17 in the first round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Queen Latifah cheers on Novak Djokovic at the US Open on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gigi Hadid cheers on Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

John Molner and Katie Couric attend the Women's Singles first round match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Serena Williams of the United States during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Chazz Palminteri, Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson attend the Women's Singles first round match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Serena Williams of the United States during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gladys Knight cheers during the first round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Alexis Ohanian looks on during the Women's Singles first round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Maria Sharapova of Russia during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Colin Kaepernick watches the Women's Singles match of Naomi Osaka and Magda Linette during their Round 2 women's Singles match at the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 29, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ben Platt performs during the opening night ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Spike Lee watches Serena Williams of the United States play against Maria Sharapova of Russia on court 17 in the first round of the US Open in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Former tennis players Zina Garrison and Billie Jean King talk during the unveiling ceremony of the Althea Gibson sculpture during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin attend the Women's Singles first round match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Serena Williams of the United States during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

