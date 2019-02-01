Gift Guide

19 Unique Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Your Significant Other

It can be difficult to find a unique Valentine's Day gift for your significant other, so here is W's ultimate guide to the best, and most unique, Valentine's Day gift ideas. Sure, we couldn't help ourselves with a handful of items that have a heart on them, but we've managed to otherwise curate the chicest gifts to give to your husband, girlfriend, single BFF, and your friend who prefers their dog over entangling themselves in a relationship (we get it). From the latest surprising jewels to sneakers—isn't true love gifting him the kicks he wants?—to wine alternatives, there's something for everyone and every relationship status. While we cannot read what's in the cards or the stars for you and your S.O., (we leave that to the Astro Poets) we can guarantee one of the below is sure to make their Valentine's Day.
Comme Des Garçons
Comme Des Garçons

Valentine’s Day, but make it fashion. Comme des Garçon’s Hidden Heart sneaker is an light-hearted gift for him or her this Valentine’s Day, without being too literal about all the heart stuff.

Buy now: Comme Des Garçons sneaker, in white or black, $135, nordstrom.com.

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC

While technically for her, this CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC sweater is roomy and cozy, and your boyfriend might run off with it. Sharing is caring, right?

Buy now: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC knit sweater, $1,269, farfetch.com.

Diptyque

Each year, Diptyque releases a charming candle just in time for Valentine’s Day. This year, they created two, each with unique scents that can be burned alone or together. Centifolia, a rose found in the Grasse region of France, makes up the primary note of this candle. Perfect for single ladies, or couples—one for him, one for you.

Buy now: Diptyque Centifolia candle, $72, diptyqueparis.com.

Sleeper

Let’s be honest here—these dreamy pajamas are too pretty to stay in the bedroom. Wear this romantic set for whatever you have planned this Valentine’s Day.

Buy now: Sleeper feather-trimmed pajamas, $265, the-sleeper.com

Richard Brendon

Give love a shot with these diamond shot glasses by Richard Brendon. A great addition to any home bar, and they'll add a little life to your next party.

Buy now: Richard Brendon shot glasses, 2 for $140, [goop.com](https://shop.goop.com/shop/products/diamond-shot-glasses-set-of-2?taxon_id=1493&country=USA].

Anna & Nina

A gilded catch-all dish is a great Valentine’s Day for a new significant other or best friend. Perhaps they need one for a new piece of jewelry they hope to receive on February 14th.

Buy now: Anna + Nina palm trinket dish, $29, libertylondon.com.

Cartier

While Cartier has given this ring a cheekily nonchalant name, Juste un Clou, or "just a nail," this gorgeous ring is so much more. With its minimalist shape, and the right dash of diamonds, this ring is a Valentine’s Day gift which will be cherished for years to come.

Buy now: Cartier ring, $3,800, cartier.com

Charbonnel & Walker

Who can resist a powder pink truffle, especially on Valentine’s Day? A perfect gift for those couples still in the early, getting-to-know-you stages.

Buy now: Charbonnel & Walker truffles, $26, surlatable.com

Morgan Lane

Perfect for any dog lover in or out of a relationship, this adorable silk sleep mask features a frenchie crooning “Amore!”. Essential for a cozy night in, with your significant doggie.

Buy now: Morgan Lane sleep mask, $111, morgan-lane.com.

Moët & Chandon

A great glass of champagne is the way to celebrate any holiday, including Valentine’s Day. Perhaps a rose bubbly from Moët will do just the job, especially if you are planning to pop the question.

Buy now: Moët & Chandon brut rose, $52, clos19.com.

Louis Vuitton

Because they’re red, and oh-so-cool, gift the significant other in your life a pair of the brand new Louis Vuitton wireless headphones this Valentine’s Day. Not only are the logo-laden earbuds a hot new accessory, the audio technology was created in tandem with one of the best in the biz, Master & Dynamic.

Buy now: Louis Vuitton earphones, $995, louisvuitton.com.

Prada

Prada or nada is the mantra to share with your significant other this Valentine’s Day. This cherry red tote is a perfect carry-all for the modern woman. Want to know the best way to her heart? Get the accompanying luggage tag monogrammed with her initials.

Buy now: Prada red leather top handle bag, $2,250, prada.com.

Gucci

Tell him he’s loved, in the most fashionable way possible. This pair of Gucci kicks feature their logo on the bag, and in oversized navy graffiti lettering, “Loved.”

Buy now: Gucci sneakers, $790, gucci.com.

Aiayu

Get cozy on the couch for a romantic night in with this plush shearling pillow, made from cashmere in Nepal. Now just try not to spill any red wine on it.

Buy now: Aiayu pillow, $408, goop.com.

Goop

Kick off your Valentine’s Day night with a soothing bath. This kit features essential oil vegan soap, sage, and other inscenses. Just add water.

Buy now: Bath & Meditation bundle, $38, goop.com.

TyLynn Nguyen

Looking for a beautiful piece of lingerie to gift? She’ll appreciate something soft, pretty and simple from L.A.-based designer TyLynn Nguyen. This gorgeous bralette from her eponymous lingerie collection is a chic gift for her for Valentine’s Day.

Buy now: TyLynn Nguyen bra, $170, tylynnnguyen.com.

Irene Neuwirth

Leave it to Irene Neuwirth to create the most whimsical bracelet, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Featuring a mix of rouge-hued tourmalines, this charming update on a tennis bracelet will really show her you love her.

Buy now: Irene Neuwirth bracelet, $17,080, ireneneuwirth.com.

Hermès

This chain-link Hermès choker necklace is at once chic and refined and thoroughly modern. For another way to wear it, wrap it twice around a wrist or even your ankle.

Buy now: Hermès necklace, $6,550, hermes.com.

Oliver Spencer

These cotton-blend striped socks will keep him warm on chilly February nights, that’s if you don’t get your hands on them first.

Buy now: Oliver Spencer socks, $32, mrporter.com.

