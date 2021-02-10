The Chicest Lingerie and Loungewear for a Valentine’s Day Spent at Home

After almost a full year spent in sweatpants, why not treat yourself or your significant other to something a little more exciting this Valentine’s Day? (Even if you’re spending it at home on the couch… like just about every night since last March.) Forgo your old faithfuls in favor of more playful pieces like a pink lace bralette and briefs from Araks or Dora Larens’s purple satin bra and high waisted briefs. For sleepwear you’ll want to keep on well into the morning after, an Eberjey heart printed PJ set or a Carine Gilson nightdress hit the right note. And for the ultimate romantic, an Agent Provocateur embroidered bra and briefs or a Kiki De Montparnasse camisole are the perfect combination of sexy and sophisticated. Whatever your mood on February 14th, this lingerie and loungewear will have you ready for bed.