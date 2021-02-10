The Chicest Lingerie and Loungewear for a Valentine’s Day Spent at Home

After almost a full year spent in sweatpants, why not treat yourself or your significant other to something a little more exciting this Valentine’s Day? (Even if you’re spending it at home on the couch… like just about every night since last March.) Forgo your old faithfuls in favor of more playful pieces like a pink lace bralette and briefs from Araks or Dora Larens’s purple satin bra and high waisted briefs. For sleepwear you’ll want to keep on well into the morning after, an Eberjey heart printed PJ set or a Carine Gilson nightdress hit the right note. And for the ultimate romantic, an Agent Provocateur embroidered bra and briefs or a Kiki De Montparnasse camisole are the perfect combination of sexy and sophisticated. Whatever your mood on February 14th, this lingerie and loungewear will have you ready for bed.

1 Agent Provocateur Bra and Briefs This embroidered set from Agent Provocateur is the epitome of dark romance. The heart motifs are a festive touch. $145 for the bra, agentprovacateur.com $70 for the briefs, agentprovacateur.com

2 Araks Bralette and Briefs This bubblegum pink bralette and briefs from Araks are sweet like candy. $105 for the bralette, araks.com $58 for the briefs, araks.com

3 Christopher Kane Pajamas Feeling cheeky? These Christopher Kane pajamas speak for themselves. $427, matchesfashion.com

4 Dora Larsen Bra and Briefs Get playful in this colorful Dora Larsen bra and briefs. $90 for the bra, net-a-porter.com $90 for the briefs net-a-porter.com

5 Comme Si Boxers For a more relaxed, undone date night, these chic boxers from Comme Si are an easy pick. $110, commesi.com

6 Gucci Lingerie Set Put yourself first this Valentine’s Day and slip into some luxurious Gucci lingerie. $1,100, farfetch.com

7 Skims Bra and Boxer Shorts This sporty Skims ribbed set will always keep you cool and comfortable. $36 for the bralette, skims.com $32 for the boxers, skims.com

8 Kiki de Montparnasse Camisole This sexy camisole from Kiki De Montparnasse will bring out the passion in anyone. $395, farfetch.com

9 La Perla Bra and Briefs Why not adorn yourself in lace with a romantic red bra and brief from La Perla? $175 for the bra, us.laperla.com $100 for the briefs, us.laperla.com

10 Eberjey Short PJ Set Embrace your sweeter side in this comfy, heart printed PJ set from Eberjey. $120, eberjery.com

11 Fleur du Mal Lingerie Set This sheer, off the shoulder Fleur du Mal set will have you feeling playful. $430, fleurdumal.com

12 Savage x Fenty Bustier and Bikini Brief Let your love bloom in this bustier and bikini from Rihanna’s Savage Fenty. $75 for the bustier, savagex.com $25 for the bikini, savagex.com