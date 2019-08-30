Iman walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the La Vérité (The Truth) screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Liv Tyler walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Brad Pitt walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Iman attends the third Franca Sozzani Award 2019 at the Belmond Cipriani Hotel on August 27, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Ruth Negga walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.)
Kate Upton walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Noah Baumbach walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Laura Dern walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Scarlett Johansson walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Elsa Hosk walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Barbara Palvin walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and "La Verité" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Sofia Richie walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and "La Verité" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.