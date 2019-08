The 76th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday, meaning that a who's who of celebrities are now flocking to Italy for their last visit of the summer. Technically, Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve were the stars of opening night, but The Truth's screening was just the first to prove once again that the real action—for outsiders, anyway—takes place on the red carpet. This year's festival is only two days in, and yet Iman has already worn two show-stopping couture looks by Valentino, and Scarlett Johansson, who costars with Adam Driver in Marriage Story , has already worn everything from a sleeveless Celine gown to a polo crop top. But that's just the beginning: The days to come will bring Joaquin Phoenix's take on the Joker , Kristen Stewart's take on Jean Seberg , and Meryl Streep's starring role in The Laundromat . In the meantime, see how everyone from Sofia Richie to Brad Pitt has dressed for the red carpet so far, here.