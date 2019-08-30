Red Carpet

Venice Film Festival 2019: See Iman, Brad Pitt, and More Celebrity Fashion on the Red Carpet

The 76th annual Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday, meaning that a who's who of celebrities are now flocking to Italy for their last visit of the summer. Technically, Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve were the stars of opening night, but The Truth's screening was just the first to prove once again that the real action—for outsiders, anyway—takes place on the red carpet. This year's festival is only two days in, and yet Iman has already worn two show-stopping couture looks by Valentino, and Scarlett Johansson, who costars with Adam Driver in Marriage Story, has already worn everything from a sleeveless Celine gown to a polo crop top. But that's just the beginning: The days to come will bring Joaquin Phoenix's take on the Joker, Kristen Stewart's take on Jean Seberg, and Meryl Streep's starring role in The Laundromat. In the meantime, see how everyone from Sofia Richie to Brad Pitt has dressed for the red carpet so far, here.
Iman wearing Valentino
Iman walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the La Vérité (The Truth) screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Liv Tyler walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Brad Pitt walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Iman attends the third Franca Sozzani Award 2019 at the Belmond Cipriani Hotel on August 27, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ruth Negga walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.)

Kate Upton walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Noah Baumbach walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Laura Dern walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Scarlett Johansson walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Elsa Hosk walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and the screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Barbara Palvin walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and "La Verité" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sofia Richie walks the red carpet ahead of the Opening Ceremony and "La Verité" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

