The House at the End of the World, featuring Heather Marks photographed by David LaChapelle, 2005. Featuring Viktor&Rolf, Bedtime Story, ready-to-wear collection, AW 2005, and featured in the exhibition “Viktor &Rolf: Fashion Artists 25 Years,” up until September at the Kunsthal Rotterdam.
Installation view of Viktor&Rolf, Wearable Art, haute couture collection, AW 15/16, featured in the exhibition “Viktor &Rolf: Fashion Artists 25 Years” at the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, 2016.
Viktor&Rolf, Performance of Sculptures, haute couture collection, SS 2016.
Viktor&Rolf, Action Dolls, haute couture collection, AW 2017.
Model Yumi Lambert, seen walking Viktor&Rolf, Van Gogh Girls, haute couture collection, SS 2015.
Viktor&Rolf, Hana, Bedtime Story collection, AW 2005.
Installation view of Viktor&Rolf, Performance of Sculptures, haute couture collection, SS 2016, featured in the exhibition “Viktor &Rolf: Fashion Artists 25 Years,” up until September at the Kunsthal Rotterdam.
Viktor&Rolf with Tori Amos, Paris, 2005, photographed by Uli Weber for Vogue.
Installation view of Viktor&Rolf x Bob Wilson’s stage costumes ‘Der Freischütz’, presented at the Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, April 2009, featured in the exhibition “Viktor &Rolf: Fashion Artists 25 Years,” up until September at the Kunsthal Rotterdam.
Installation view of a 3D sculptural dress with textured stripes embroidered with Swarovski crystals from Viktor&Rolf, Shalom, ready-to-wear collection, SS 2009, featured in the exhibition “Viktor &Rolf: Fashion Artists 25 Years”. at the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, 2016.
Installation view of Viktor&Rolf, Action Dolls, haute couture collection, AW 2017, featured in the exhibition “Viktor &Rolf: Fashion Artists 25 Years,” up until September at the Kunsthal Rotterdam.