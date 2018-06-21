The Best Looks From Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Debut Collection

Virgil Abloh had no hesitation putting his own spin on Louis Vuitton. The man who came to the fashion world's attention just six years ago as a Kanye West collaborator now sits atop the menswear division of one of the biggest luxury fashion and accessories companies in the world with an obvious mandate to keep the high fashion cred intact while still enthralling the spend-happy streetwear enthusiasts of the world. A front row full of celebs including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Rita Ora came out to see his debut. On the runway, Abloh assembled one of the most diverse model casts to ever grace a European runway (notables like Kid Cudi and artist Lucien Smith included). The wares included see-thru bags, liberal use of white linked chains, reworked bulletproof vests, and a recurring motif of Wizard of Oz imagery. Abloh also had numerous garments the blurred the line between bag and garment, with a number of vests, holsters and belts with cargo pockets attached. The collection seemed to be West-approved. A triumphant Abloh ran into the arms of a teary-eyed West as he made his closing walk down the runway.
On the runway at Virgil Abloh&#x27;s first Louis Vuitton Men&#x27;s runway show at the Palais Royal at the Place Colette in Paris, France. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.
Keywords

Virgil AblohLouis Vuitton