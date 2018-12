The story of the late nanny-slash-covert photographer Vivian Maier has been told seemingly endlessly since the former real estate developer John Maloof purchased the contents of what was once her storage locker at a Chicago-based auction in 2007—and, having overcome his shock, directing and producing the Academy Award-nominated documentary he soon realized she was worthy of in 2013. It was only after the release of Finding Vivian Maier , though, that Maloof began turning his attention to the additional 700 undeveloped rolls and 40,000 Ektachrome slides that made up the records of Maier's color photography, which had developed an increasingly mythical quality in the time that it took to sort out copyright ownership with Maier's estate in 2016, at which point her previously unknown black-and-white street photography had already been exalted for years. While Maier had taken most of those at waist-level, with her signature Rolleiflex, the photos that now make up her story's most recent, final chapter were taken at eye-level via a new 35-millimeter camera, which even occasionally pops up alongside Maier herself in some of the proto-mirror selfies. Rediscover her work again with a look inside the first definitive monograph of her color photos, Colin Westerbeck's Vivian Maier: The Color Work , here.