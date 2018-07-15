Eye Candy

Revisit Five Decades' Worth of the Photographer Vivian Maier's "Spying" On the Streets of Chicago and New York

If you know the name Vivian Maier, you're no doubt aware that you and the rest of the world have only known it since 2007—the year that, decades after she dedicated her life to documenting the streets and citizens of cities like Chicago and New York, her immense photographic archive was finally discovered. Maier would only witness the beginning of the appreciation of her habit of always carrying a camera; she died just two years later, before the flea market merchant who first stumbled on 12,000 of her negatives released the 2013 documentary about her life as a French-American, Chicago-based nanny—a self-described "spy," who was often assumed to be homeless—that would go on to be nominated for an Academy Award. Even now, the mining through and recognition of the 100,000-plus images that make up her oeuvre has, in fields ranging from photojournalism to street style photography has only kept on growing, as most recently evidenced through the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York, through August 11th. Join Maier for a trip back in time with a preview of the show, here.
Vivian Maier, Undated, Chicago. Featured in the exhibition &quot;Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives,&quot; on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.
© Estate of Vivian Maier, Courtesy of Maloof Collection and Howard Greenberg Gallery, NY
Vivian Maier, Undated, Chicago. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, New York, 1952-1959. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, Self-portrait, Chicago. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, Untitled, n.d. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, Chicago, August 16, 1956. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, Chicago, c. 1950s. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, Lena Horne, New York, September 30, 1954. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, American Woman Fighting, Lower East Side, NY, September 1956. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, New York, 1954. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, Self-portrait, New York, n.d. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, Untitled, n.d. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

Vivian Maier, Untitiled, 1962. Featured in the exhibition "Vivian Maier Revealed: Selections From the Archives," on display at Madelyn Jordon Fine Art in Scarsdale, New York through August 2018.

