Lara Stone in a Prada silk dress and belt, photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, March 2008.
Imogen Poots wearing Prada, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Mariacarla Boscono wearing Prada, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2007.
Kate Moss wearing Prada Shetland wool coat, photographed by Mert and Marcus, September 2009.
Candice Huffine wearing Prada's red gabardine coat, photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2011.
Gigi Hadid wearing Prada, photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2015.
Kristen McMenamy wearing Prada silk faille bra, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, October 2008.
Prada photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume Four 2018.
Rianne van Rompaey and Adwoa Aboah wearing Prada, photographed by Luca Guadagnino for W Magazine, Volume Two 2018.
Mary J. Blige wearing Versace, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.
Vittoria Ceretti wearing Versace, photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, Best Performances 2018.
Gisele Bundchen wearing Versace photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, June 2005.
Donatella Versace and M.I.A wearing Versace, photographed by Max Vadukul for W Magazine, August 2012.
Naomi Campbell wearing Versace, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2006.
Jessica Chastain wearing Versace, photographed by Mickalene Thomas for W Magazine, January 2013.
Armani photographed by David Slijper for W Magazine, July 2008.
Gisele Bundchen wearing Armani, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, June 2005.
George Clooney wearing Armani, photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, December 2013.
Tilda Swinton wearing Armani for W Magazine, Volume Six 2018.
Hailey Bieber wearing Armani, photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.
Ferragamo photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, Volume Three 2019.
Daniela Vega and Robert Pattinson wearing Ferragamo photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.
Rianne Van Rompaey wearing Ferragamo, photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, Volume Eight 2018.
Missoni photographed by Angelo Pennetta for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.
Florence Welch wearing Missoni photographed by Greta Gerwig and Tina Barney for W Magazine, Volume Two 2018.
Adwoa Aboah wearing Bottega Veneta, photographed by Brianna Capozzi for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.
Naomi Scott wearing Bottega Veneta, photographed by Alasdair Mclellan for W Magazine, Volume Three 2018.
Hailey Bieber wearing Bottega Veneta, photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.
Adriana Lima wearing Moschino, photographed by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine, Volume Five 2018.
Joan Collins wearing Moschino, photographed by Angelo Pennetta for W Magazine, Volume Eight 2018.
Thomasin Harcourt Mckenzie wearing Moschino, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.