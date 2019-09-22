From the Archives

W Flashback: Miuccia Prada, Donatella Versace, and More of Milan's Best In the Pages of W

Milan Fashion Week has always been thought of as a bit sleepier than its international counterparts in London, Paris, and New York. But it's become increasingly clear that the city deserves more credit—and not only because Jennifer Lopez just stormed Versace's spring/summer 2020 catwalk in her iconic, Google Images-launching dress. Whether under Gianni or Donatella, Versace has always been unapologetically provocative and maximalist—a perfect complement to Armani, which has always favored elegance over trends. Of course, they're just two of the most storied names in town; there's also Gucci and Salvatore Ferragamo—both of which, thanks to Alessandro Michele and Paul Andrew, respectively, have stayed true to their house's sophisticated legacies, while also evolving them to cutting-edge. Aside from the runways, there's one place in particular where you can trace each of their histories: in the pages of W, which for decades now has featured the work of Miuccia Prada and the rest. Take a look back, here.
Lara Stone in a Prada silk dress and belt, photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, March 2008.
1/31

Lara Stone in a Prada silk dress and belt, photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, March 2008.

2/31

Imogen Poots wearing Prada, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

3/31

Mariacarla Boscono wearing Prada, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2007.

4/31

Kate Moss wearing Prada Shetland wool coat, photographed by Mert and Marcus, September 2009.

5/31

Candice Huffine wearing Prada's red gabardine coat, photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2011.

6/31

Gigi Hadid wearing Prada, photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2015.

7/31

Kristen McMenamy wearing Prada silk faille bra, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, October 2008.

8/31

Prada photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume Four 2018.

9/31

Rianne van Rompaey and Adwoa Aboah wearing Prada, photographed by Luca Guadagnino for W Magazine, Volume Two 2018.

Juergen Teller
10/31

Mary J. Blige wearing Versace, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.

11/31

Vittoria Ceretti wearing Versace, photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, Best Performances 2018.

12/31

Gisele Bundchen wearing Versace photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, June 2005.

13/31

Donatella Versace and M.I.A wearing Versace, photographed by Max Vadukul for W Magazine, August 2012.

14/31

Naomi Campbell wearing Versace, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2006.

15/31

Jessica Chastain wearing Versace, photographed by Mickalene Thomas for W Magazine, January 2013.

16/31

Armani photographed by David Slijper for W Magazine, July 2008.

17/31

Gisele Bundchen wearing Armani, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, June 2005.

18/31

George Clooney wearing Armani, photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, December 2013.

19/31

Tilda Swinton wearing Armani for W Magazine, Volume Six 2018.

20/31

Hailey Bieber wearing Armani, photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.

21/31

Ferragamo photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, Volume Three 2019.

22/31

Daniela Vega and Robert Pattinson wearing Ferragamo photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.

23/31

Rianne Van Rompaey wearing Ferragamo, photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, Volume Eight 2018.

24/31

Missoni photographed by Angelo Pennetta for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.

25/31

Florence Welch wearing Missoni photographed by Greta Gerwig and Tina Barney for W Magazine, Volume Two 2018.

26/31

Adwoa Aboah wearing Bottega Veneta, photographed by Brianna Capozzi for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.

27/31

Naomi Scott wearing Bottega Veneta, photographed by Alasdair Mclellan for W Magazine, Volume Three 2018.

28/31

Hailey Bieber wearing Bottega Veneta, photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, Volume Four 2019.

29/31

Adriana Lima wearing Moschino, photographed by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine, Volume Five 2018.

30/31

Joan Collins wearing Moschino, photographed by Angelo Pennetta for W Magazine, Volume Eight 2018.

31/31

Thomasin Harcourt Mckenzie wearing Moschino, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.

Keywords

Milan Fashion WeekFrom The ArchivesW Archives