In November 2006, W launched its very first Art Issue , featuring a collaboration between the artist Richard Tuttle and the fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. It was a surprising duo, and a surprising idea for a major fashion magazine—one that predicted the merging of the art world with fashion and pop culture and which has since been copied and adapted by many other such publications. Over the past decade-plus of annual W Art Issues, there have been internet-breaking covers (Kim Kardashian, nude except for silver body paint and Barbara Kruger's handily placed text art); there have been covers that poked fun at the entire notion of the celebrity magazine cover (Richard Prince dedicating photos of Jennifer Aniston and Lindsay Lohan to himself), and covers that pretty much bathed in that celebrity (Brad Pitt photographing his then-wife Angelina Jolie at home with their kids ); there have been covers that were as surreal (Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid being remade into "humanoid creatures" by Lizzie Fitch and Ryan Trecartin) as they were a joy to look at (George Clooney camouflaged by a world of Yayoi Kusama polka dots). And now we have the latest Art Issue cover, photographed on a phone no less: Cardi B by the artist Mickalene Thomas . Like all the rest, it's a vision to behold.