Follow Pippa Middleton and Alexa Chung's Lead and Carry a Wicker Purse this Summer

Nothing says idealistic summer goals quite like a sunny afternoon spent with friends, enjoying a picnic in the park. It makes perfect sense, then, that some of Hollywood's most fashionable are incorporating that mentality into their warm weather wardrobe, thanks to woven, wicker bags that reference the look of a picnic basket. But make no mistake—these are the far more chic than charcuterie. Look no further than Alexa Chung , who lightened up a dark ensemble with a straw tote, or Kirsten Dunst, who paired her top handle version with a yellow sundress. Also a big fan of the trend? Bride-to-be Pippa Middleton, who is often seen toting one while out and about in London. Get inspired for your next summer purchase by clicking through more of the stylish celebrities carrying the accessory du jour.