Follow Pippa Middleton and Alexa Chung's Lead and Carry a Wicker Purse this Summer

Kirsten Dunst is seen at Hotel Martinez during the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2016.
Alexa Chung attends the Emilia Wickstead show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 18, 2017.
Lily Aldridge is spotted out and about carrying a Prada bag in 2017.
Harley Viera Newton carries a bag of her own design, also wearing a dress of her own.
Jessica Hart attends OCRF's 15th Annual Super Saturday at Nova's Ark Project on July 28, 2012 in Water Mill, New York.
Dita Von Teese arrives at Nice airport during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2013.
: Pippa Middleton is seen on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on September 5, 2012
Crystal Meers attends as Jenni Kayne + Loeffler Randall celebrate Pop-Up at AOC Wine Bar on March 14, 2017
Nina Agdal attends the 2016 Sports Illustrated Summer of Swim Fan Festival & Concert at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk on August 28, 2016.
Kilo Kish at the NYLON Young Hollywood Party at AVENUE Los Angeles on May 2, 2017