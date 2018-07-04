Destination: Wimbledon

Every summer, the Wimbledon tennis tournament brings out the celebrities and socialites in droves, and often dressed in their best. This year, the tournament marks Grand Slam champion Serena Williams's glorious return to Wimbledon, just 10 months after the birth of her daughter Alexis Ohanian, Jr. Of course her devoted husband Alexis Ohanian, Sr., was photographed shouting and cheering his wife on from the bleachers. Wimbledon 2018 is also the beginning of a resurgence for Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, who returns to the courts wearing some new threads, courtesy of a new contract with Uniqlo this year instead of his typical Nike garb. Celebrities like Joely Richardson and Ellie Goulding scored some seats in the coveted Royal Box, where royals like Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, can be seen enjoying the tournament from a comfortable distance. Here, all of the socialites, celebrities, and royals spotted in the stands at Wimbledon.
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Ellie Goulding scored a royal box seat on the first day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 2, 2018.

Alexis Ohanian cheers on his wife, Serena Williams, from the sidelines at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.

Scarlett Moffatt sipped a cold beverage from the stands at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.

Myleene Klass and Simon Motson snapped some photos at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.

Mirka Federer claps for her husband, Roger Federer, as he made his return to Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.

Will Poulter, Laura Carmichael and Michael Fox get silly in the stands at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.

Joely Richardson and Tess Daly cheered from the royal box at Wimbledon on July 3, 2018.

Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer attends the first day of Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.

Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, enjoyed the match from the royal box on July 2, 2018.

Singers Marvin Humes and Rochelle Humes enjoy the first day of Wimbledon from the stands on July 2, 2018.

Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael attends the first day of Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.

Sir Cliff Richard watches the first day of matches at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.

