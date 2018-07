Every summer, the Wimbledon tennis tournament brings out the celebrities and socialites in droves, and often dressed in their best. This year, the tournament marks Grand Slam champion Serena Williams 's glorious return to Wimbledon, just 10 months after the birth of her daughter Alexis Ohanian, Jr. Of course her devoted husband Alexis Ohanian, Sr., was photographed shouting and cheering his wife on from the bleachers. Wimbledon 2018 is also the beginning of a resurgence for Swiss tennis star Roger Federer , who returns to the courts wearing some new threads , courtesy of a new contract with Uniqlo this year instead of his typical Nike garb. Celebrities like Joely Richardson and Ellie Goulding scored some seats in the coveted Royal Box, where royals like Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, can be seen enjoying the tournament from a comfortable distance. Here, all of the socialites, celebrities, and royals spotted in the stands at Wimbledon.