Ellie Goulding scored a royal box seat on the first day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 2, 2018.
Alexis Ohanian cheers on his wife, Serena Williams, from the sidelines at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.
Scarlett Moffatt sipped a cold beverage from the stands at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.
Myleene Klass and Simon Motson snapped some photos at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.
Mirka Federer claps for her husband, Roger Federer, as he made his return to Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.
Will Poulter, Laura Carmichael and Michael Fox get silly in the stands at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.
Joely Richardson and Tess Daly cheered from the royal box at Wimbledon on July 3, 2018.
Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer attends the first day of Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.
Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, enjoyed the match from the royal box on July 2, 2018.
Singers Marvin Humes and Rochelle Humes enjoy the first day of Wimbledon from the stands on July 2, 2018.
Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael attends the first day of Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.
Sir Cliff Richard watches the first day of matches at Wimbledon on July 2, 2018.