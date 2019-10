Dressing as a witch for Halloween is about as classic as it gets. With the holiday quickly approaching and themed parties filling upcoming weekend calendars, the costume plays an increasingly important role. Take advantage of the seasonal festivities and enhance your wardrobe with pieces inspired by our most sinister and spooky W editorials. Channel your inner enchantress with exaggerated silhouettes- like the below tulle maxi dress by Khaite, the perfect platform mary jane from Miu Miu , or an iconic feather robe from Prada. These pieces will complete any last-minute costume change- just in case you need to go from the office to a Halloween party this October 31st. These are the 11 items you’ll need in your back pocket.