Buy Now: Pieces To Win Best Dressed Witch

Dressing as a witch for Halloween is about as classic as it gets. With the holiday quickly approaching and themed parties filling upcoming weekend calendars, the costume plays an increasingly important role. Take advantage of the seasonal festivities and enhance your wardrobe with pieces inspired by our most sinister and spooky W editorials. Channel your inner enchantress with exaggerated silhouettes- like the below tulle maxi dress by Khaite, the perfect platform mary jane from Miu Miu, or an iconic feather robe from Prada. These pieces will complete any last-minute costume change- just in case you need to go from the office to a Halloween party this October 31st. These are the 11 items you’ll need in your back pocket.
KHAITE
1/11

KHAITE

Khaite takes on the quintessential witch silhouette with appropriate amounts of tulle and a fitted waist.

Buy now: Khaite, Jean cutout tulle maxi dress, $5,800, Net-a-porter.

2/11

DSQUARED2

Add a gothic touch to your mystical get up with this cross pendant necklace from DSQUARED2.

Buy now: Dsquared2, Cross pendant necklace, $360, Farfetch.com.

3/11

LACK OF COLOR

The trademark witch hat is updated with a flat top and an ultra wide brim.

Buy now: Lack of Color, “The Ritz” Black wide-brim felt hat, $615, Net-a-porter.com.

4/11

SAINT LAURENT

Sleek and slouchy, these over-the-knee boots by Saint Laurent were meant for broomstick joy rides and making an entrance.

Buy now: Saint Laurent, Kiki textured-leathered over-the-knee boots,$1,795, Net-a-porter.com.

5/11

MARINE SERRE

Whether you’re a Sabrina Spellman or a Sanderson Sister, you’ll be the epitome of chic in this Marine Serre fitted dress.

Buy now: Marine Serre, Intarsia pattern fitted, $1,392, Farfetch.com.

6/11

OLYMPIA LE-TAN

We love a clutch that doubles as the perfect prop. Store your spells and all your Halloween must haves in this clutch bag disguised as a burn book by Olympia Le-Tan.

Buy now: Olympia Le-Tan, Basquiat Revenge Artwork Book Clutch Bag, $2,011, Bergdorf Goodman.

7/11

GUCCI

Does it get more classic? Embroidered tulle gloves in a floral lace pattern were meant to conjure Halloween magic. Metallic threading adds a trace of sparkle.

Buy now: Gucci, Long embroidered tulle gloves, $340, Farfetch.com.

8/11

MIU MIU

An edgy take on the classic Mary Jane, these Miu Miu platforms are the perfect addition to your witchy wardrobe.

Buy now: Miu Miu, Black platform mary jane heels, $795, ssence.com.

9/11

COMME DES GARÇONS

This faux leather hood by Comme des Garçons will take your look from enchanting to down right spooky.

Buy now: Comme des Garçons, Black faux leather oversized hood, $905, ssense.com.

10/11

YOHJI YAMAMOTO

Add an eerie touch to your Halloween ensemble with these holy, fish-net socks by Yohji Yamamoto.

Buy now: Yohji Yamamoto, Black hole dot socks, $180, ssense.com.

11/11

PRADA

For a spellbinding transformation, pair this feather trimmed robe with just about anything and you’re guaranteed to turn heads.

Buy now: Prada, Feather Trimmed Robe, $2,340, Farfetch.com.

