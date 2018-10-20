15 Classic Halloween Costume Ideas, with a High Fashion Twist

Skip the green face paint and the pointy hat, and grab your favorite black dress and boots, add a little eyeliner and you're all good to go. Apple optional.
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W magazine, August 2016.
Every Halloween party needs a nurse on standby.
Kate Moss photographed by Richard Prince for W magazine, 2003.
Throw on a pair of cowboy boots and a hat, and you are good to go for Halloween.
Karlie Kloss photographed by Theo Sion for W magazine, Volume 4.
A fuzzy bear costume is perfect for a cold Halloween night.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W magazine, Volume 4 2018.
Gather all the tulle you can find, and go as a couture bride.
Anya Taylor Joy photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, April 2017.
Most ballerinas don't wear heels with their tutus, but you can make an exception for Halloween.
Photograph by Craig McDean for W magazine, December 2006.
Unless you're Rihanna, it's unlikely that makeup master Pat McGrath will do your makeup for Halloween. But, you can always take a stab at imitating her work.
Photo by Mert and Marcus for W magazine, September 2014.
Once you have the jacket, the hat and a riding crop--you won't even need pants.
Madonna photographed by Steven Klein for W magazine, June 2006.
Wear your favorite dress and all-white makeup for a chic take on the classic Halloween costume.
Photograph by Steven Klein for W magazine, March 2014.
Put on a colorful dress, strap on some wings, and poof: You're a butterfly! Bonus points if both items match your hair color. Double points if they match your home, as well.
Florence Welch photographed by Tina Barney for W magazine, Volume 2 2018.
Find someone who is willing to commit to being Batman, and then wear whatever you like as their sexy sidekick.
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W magazine, December 2008.
You probably already own something with cheetah print. Pick up a matching mask for an especially ferocious evening.
Photograph by Craig McDean for W magazine, December 2007.
Okay, this one is a little bit trickier. But once you have the tail, and someone to carry you around, it's easy.
Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker for W magazine, December 2013.
If you can find a boat, great. If not, channel this baroque pirate vibe with long layers.
Natalie Westling photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W magazine, August 2015.
No birds were harmed in the making of this costume.
Scarlett Johansson photographed by Tim Walker for W magazine, June 2011.