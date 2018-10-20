15 Classic Halloween Costume Ideas, with a High Fashion Twist

Look, Halloween is only a few days away. If you don't have a great Halloween costume in mind, it may be easy to fall back on the classics: a cowgirl, a bride, a sexy nurse. And there's nothing wrong with that. Here, some high fashion inspiration for how to make your classic Halloween costume idea stand out in a crowd of ghosts.
A Witch
A Witch

Skip the green face paint and the pointy hat, and grab your favorite black dress and boots, add a little eyeliner and you're all good to go. Apple optional.

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W magazine, August 2016.

A Sexy Nurse

Every Halloween party needs a nurse on standby.

Kate Moss photographed by Richard Prince for W magazine, 2003.

Photograph by Theo Sion; Styled by Max Pearmain.
A Cowgirl

Throw on a pair of cowboy boots and a hat, and you are good to go for Halloween.

Karlie Kloss photographed by Theo Sion for W magazine, Volume 4.

TIM WALKER
A Cozy Bear

A fuzzy bear costume is perfect for a cold Halloween night.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W magazine, Volume 4 2018.

Photographs by Paolo Roversi, Styled by Edward Enninful
A Bride

Gather all the tulle you can find, and go as a couture bride.

Anya Taylor Joy photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, April 2017.

Craig McDean
A Ballerina

Most ballerinas don't wear heels with their tutus, but you can make an exception for Halloween.

Photograph by Craig McDean for W magazine, December 2006.

A Princess

Unless you're Rihanna, it's unlikely that makeup master Pat McGrath will do your makeup for Halloween. But, you can always take a stab at imitating her work.

Photo by Mert and Marcus for W magazine, September 2014.

Steven Klein
A Jockey

Once you have the jacket, the hat and a riding crop--you won't even need pants.

Madonna photographed by Steven Klein for W magazine, June 2006.

A Ghost

Wear your favorite dress and all-white makeup for a chic take on the classic Halloween costume.

Photograph by Steven Klein for W magazine, March 2014.

Starring Florence Welch; Directed by Greta Gerwig; Photographs by Tina Barney; Styled by Sara Moonves
Butterfly

Put on a colorful dress, strap on some wings, and poof: You're a butterfly! Bonus points if both items match your hair color. Double points if they match your home, as well.

Florence Welch photographed by Tina Barney for W magazine, Volume 2 2018.

Batman and Robin

Find someone who is willing to commit to being Batman, and then wear whatever you like as their sexy sidekick.

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W magazine, December 2008.

A Cheetah

You probably already own something with cheetah print. Pick up a matching mask for an especially ferocious evening.

Photograph by Craig McDean for W magazine, December 2007.

A Mermaid

Okay, this one is a little bit trickier. But once you have the tail, and someone to carry you around, it's easy.

Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker for W magazine, December 2013.

Photographer: Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Stylist: Edward Enninful
A Pirate

If you can find a boat, great. If not, channel this baroque pirate vibe with long layers.

Natalie Westling photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W magazine, August 2015.

A Hitchcock Blonde

No birds were harmed in the making of this costume.

Scarlett Johansson photographed by Tim Walker for W magazine, June 2011.

