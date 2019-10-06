34 Classic Halloween Costume Ideas, With a High Fashion Twist

Halloween is only a few weeks away, and even though you
promised you wouldn’t put your costume off again this year, life gets in the way, and coming up with a creative and chic look can feel like an impossible task. Really, though, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel, the classics are there for a reason. A cowgirl, a bride, a sexy nurse—you can’t go wrong with any of those, but you can also kick them up a notch, and add a bit of a high fashion twist to these tried-and-true costumes. Below, we’ve compiled some luxe takes on classic Halloween costumes inspired by W photoshoots, so you can look great with minimal effort, and stand out no matter your Halloween plans.
Skip the green face paint, and grab your favorite black dress and boots, add a little eyeliner and a pointy hat and you’re all good to go.
Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth for
W Magazine, Volume 1, 2023.
Yeah, everyone’s going to be doing it, but that’s just because it’s a great costume. All you need is a whole lot of pink and a Ken to follow you around all night.
Margot Robbie photographed by Tim Walker for
W Magazine, Volume One 2019.
The perfect costume if you don’t want to make small talk at the party.
Scarlett Johansson photographed by Tim Walker for
W Magazine, June 2011.
Look good while still staying warm during your late October night out.
Seth Rogen photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth for
W Magazine, Volume 1, 2023.
Pair some angel wings with an etheral white gown for a more mature take on this classic costume.
Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth for
W Magazine, Volume 1, 2023.
OK, you may not have access to Schiaparelli couture, but you can definitely still pull this one off.
Zendaya photographed by Jack Davison for
W Magazine, Volume 2, 2022.
It’s all about the theatrics with this one.
Cate Blanchett photographed by Shirin Neshat for
W Magazine, 2018.
Wear your favorite dress and all-white makeup for a chic take on the classic Halloween costume.
Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for
W Magazine, May 2013.
Break out all the feathers and prepare to molt all night long.
Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Tim Walker for
W Magazine, October 2012.
While everyone else may be dressing like Barbie, try a creepier version of the costume by throwing on your best baby doll dress, a bow in your hair, and a dead-eyed look on your face.
Amelia Gray photographed by Willy Vanderperre for
W Magazine, Volume 6, 2022.
A more abstract option, but a cool one, nonetheless.
Brie Larson photographed by Juergen Teller for
W Magazine, February 2014.
Level up your simple bunny ears by wrapping yourself in some faux fur.
Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for
W Magazine, Volume 5, 2022.
You may be tempted to grab a pair of wings, but make this costume high fashion by incorporating the accessory into your dress.
Photograph by Tim Walker for
W Magazine, April 2014.
If the devil can wear Prada, why not the pumpkin?
Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for
W Magazine, Volume 5, 2021.
Every Halloween party needs a nurse on standby.
Kate Moss photographed by Richard Prince for
W magazine, 2003.
Get your Joker costume in this year before
Folie à Deux comes out and the party is crawling with them.
Will Ferrell photographed by Mario Sorrenti for
W Magazine, February 2012.
Throw on a pair of cowboy boots and a hat, and you are good to go for Halloween.
Karlie Kloss photographed by Theo Sion for
W magazine, Volume 4.
A fuzzy bear costume is perfect for a cold Halloween night.
Photograph by Tim Walker for
W magazine, Volume 4, 2018.
Gather all the tulle you can find, and go as a couture bride.
Anya Taylor Joy photographed by Paolo Roversi for
W Magazine, April 2017.
Most ballerinas don’t wear heels with their tutus, but you can make an exception for Halloween.
Photograph by Craig McDean for
W magazine, December 2006.
Unless you’re Rihanna, it’s unlikely that makeup master Pat McGrath will do your makeup for Halloween. But, you can always take a stab at imitating her work.
Photo by Mert and Marcus for
W magazine, September 2014.
Once you have the jacket, the hat, and a riding crop–you won’t even need pants.
Madonna photographed by Steven Klein for
W magazine, June 2006.
Put on a colorful dress, strap on some wings, and poof: You’re a butterfly! Bonus points if both items match your hair color. Even more points if they match your home, as well.
Florence Welch photographed by Tina Barney for
W magazine, Volume 2, 2018.
Scholars can be chic, too.
Jennifer Lopez photographed by Vinoodh Matadin for
W Magazine, May 2016.
Find someone who is willing to commit to being Batman, and then wear whatever you like as their sexy sidekick.
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for
W magazine, December 2008.
You probably already own something with cheetah print. Pick up a matching mask for an especially ferocious evening.
Photograph by Craig McDean for
W magazine, December 2007.
Okay, this one is a little bit trickier. But once you have the tail, and someone to carry you around, it’s easy.
Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker for
W magazine, December 2013.
No birds were harmed in the making of this costume.
Scarlett Johansson photographed by Tim Walker for
W magazine, June 2011.
The aliens at Area 51 won’t know what hit them.
Julia Nobis photographed by Steven Meisel for
W Magazine, March 2014.
Every Halloween party could use a David Bowie moment.
Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for
W Magazine, August 2011. Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
PLUR.
Photograph by Mert and Marcus for
W Magazine, September 2015.
We need her now more than ever.
Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for
W Magazine, December 2014.
It’s not 2024 yet, but a politician costume is definitely still in style.
Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried photographed by Michael Thompson for
W Magazine, October 2011.
This article was originally published on
Oct. 6, 2019