34 Classic Halloween Costume Ideas, With a High Fashion Twist

Jamie Hawkesworth

Halloween is only a few weeks away, and even though you promised you wouldn’t put your costume off again this year, life gets in the way, and coming up with a creative and chic look can feel like an impossible task. Really, though, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel, the classics are there for a reason. A cowgirl, a bride, a sexy nurse—you can’t go wrong with any of those, but you can also kick them up a notch, and add a bit of a high fashion twist to these tried-and-true costumes. Below, we’ve compiled some luxe takes on classic Halloween costumes inspired by W photoshoots, so you can look great with minimal effort, and stand out no matter your Halloween plans.

A Witch
Jamie Hawkesworth

Skip the green face paint, and grab your favorite black dress and boots, add a little eyeliner and a pointy hat and you’re all good to go.

Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth for W Magazine, Volume 1, 2023.

A Tokusatsu Villain
Lenne Chai

Actually, Jennifer Coolidge’s entire cover shoot for W is filled with Tokusatsu costume inspiration.

Jennifer Coolidge photographed by Lenne Chai for W Magazine, Volume 2, 2023.

Barbie
Tim Walker

Yeah, everyone’s going to be doing it, but that’s just because it’s a great costume. All you need is a whole lot of pink and a Ken to follow you around all night.

Margot Robbie photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume One 2019.

A Mime
Tim Walker

The perfect costume if you don’t want to make small talk at the party.

Scarlett Johansson photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, June 2011.

A Skeleton
Jamie Hawkesworth

Look good while still staying warm during your late October night out.

Seth Rogen photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth for W Magazine, Volume 1, 2023.

An Angel
Jamie Hawkesworth

Pair some angel wings with an etheral white gown for a more mature take on this classic costume.

Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth for W Magazine, Volume 1, 2023.

A Starburst
Jack Davison

OK, you may not have access to Schiaparelli couture, but you can definitely still pull this one off.

Zendaya photographed by Jack Davison for W Magazine, Volume 2, 2022.

An Old Hollywood Star
Shirin Neshat

It’s all about the theatrics with this one.

Cate Blanchett photographed by Shirin Neshat for W Magazine, 2018.

A Ghost
Tim Walker

Wear your favorite dress and all-white makeup for a chic take on the classic Halloween costume.

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2013.

A Bird
Tim Walker

Break out all the feathers and prepare to molt all night long.

Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, October 2012.

A Doll
Willy Vanderperre

While everyone else may be dressing like Barbie, try a creepier version of the costume by throwing on your best baby doll dress, a bow in your hair, and a dead-eyed look on your face.

Amelia Gray photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, Volume 6, 2022.

Snow
Juergen Teller

A more abstract option, but a cool one, nonetheless.

Brie Larson photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

A Bunny
Willy Vanderperre

Level up your simple bunny ears by wrapping yourself in some faux fur.

Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, Volume 5, 2022.

A Butterfly
Tim Walker

You may be tempted to grab a pair of wings, but make this costume high fashion by incorporating the accessory into your dress.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, April 2014.

A Pumpkin
Willy Vanderperre

If the devil can wear Prada, why not the pumpkin?

Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, Volume 5, 2021.

A Sexy Nurse
Richard Prince

Every Halloween party needs a nurse on standby.

Kate Moss photographed by Richard Prince for W magazine, 2003.

The Joker
Mario Sorrenti

Get your Joker costume in this year before Folie à Deux comes out and the party is crawling with them.

Will Ferrell photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

A Cowgirl
Theo Sion

Throw on a pair of cowboy boots and a hat, and you are good to go for Halloween.

Karlie Kloss photographed by Theo Sion for W magazine, Volume 4.

A Cozy Bear
Tim Walker

A fuzzy bear costume is perfect for a cold Halloween night.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W magazine, Volume 4, 2018.

A Bride
Paolo Roversi

Gather all the tulle you can find, and go as a couture bride.

Anya Taylor Joy photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, April 2017.

A Ballerina
Craig McDean

Most ballerinas don’t wear heels with their tutus, but you can make an exception for Halloween.

Photograph by Craig McDean for W magazine, December 2006.

A Princess
Steven Klein

Unless you’re Rihanna, it’s unlikely that makeup master Pat McGrath will do your makeup for Halloween. But, you can always take a stab at imitating her work.

Photo by Mert and Marcus for W magazine, September 2014.

A Jockey
Steven Klein

Once you have the jacket, the hat, and a riding crop–you won’t even need pants.

Madonna photographed by Steven Klein for W magazine, June 2006.

A Butterfly
Tina Barney

Put on a colorful dress, strap on some wings, and poof: You’re a butterfly! Bonus points if both items match your hair color. Even more points if they match your home, as well.

Florence Welch photographed by Tina Barney for W magazine, Volume 2, 2018.

A Scholar
Vinoodh Matadin

Scholars can be chic, too.

Jennifer Lopez photographed by Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, May 2016.

Batman and Robin
Inez and Vinoodh

Find someone who is willing to commit to being Batman, and then wear whatever you like as their sexy sidekick.

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W magazine, December 2008.

A Cheetah
Craig McDean

You probably already own something with cheetah print. Pick up a matching mask for an especially ferocious evening.

Photograph by Craig McDean for W magazine, December 2007.

A Mermaid
Tim Walker

Okay, this one is a little bit trickier. But once you have the tail, and someone to carry you around, it’s easy.

Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker for W magazine, December 2013.

A Hitchcock Blonde
Tim Walker

No birds were harmed in the making of this costume.

Scarlett Johansson photographed by Tim Walker for W magazine, June 2011.

An Area 51 Raider
Steven Meisel

The aliens at Area 51 won’t know what hit them.

Julia Nobis photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, March 2014.

David Bowie
Tim Walker

Every Halloween party could use a David Bowie moment.

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, August 2011.

Studio 54 Club Kid
Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

PLUR.

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2015.

Mother Nature
Tim Walker

We need her now more than ever.

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2014.

A Politician
Michael Thompson

It’s not 2024 yet, but a politician costume is definitely still in style.

Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, October 2011.

