Inside Yayoi Kusama's New Infinity Room at David Zwirner, Pre-Chaos

The last time that David Zwirner mounted a Yayoi Kusama exhibition in New York, it was complete and utter chaos—in a good way. Case in point: Twenty seventeen's record-breaking 75,000 attendees and hours-long wait times haven't dissuaded Zwirner from doing it all over again, nor thousands of visitors-to-be from believing the hype. As they'll discover on Saturday, when "Every Day I Pray for Love" opens to the public, things are on a notably smaller scale than the previous blockbuster. Still, don't let that fool you: The brand new infinity room that's found a home in a far corner of the two-story space all but ensures that the line that forms this weekend will stretch down 20th Street all the way through December 14. There does exist another option: Visitors willing to forgo a 60-second Instagram opportunity can skip the wait, though they shouldn't be surprised if they spend just as much time wandering the rest of the gallery. Busier than ever at ago 90, Kusama has spent this year creating a whole host of new works, from paintings and sculptures to a new mirrored installation, Ladder to Heaven, that's all but guaranteed to be the show's sleeper hit—if not runaway success. Take a sneak peek, here.