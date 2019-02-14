PDA Week

When Two Models Fall in Love: Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo's Portraits of Each Other

It took a few years for Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo, both models signed to Elite, to click. Both are from the Dominican Republic, which is where they met in 2014, but it wasn't until a couple of years—and nearly 4,500 miles—later, that love, as Brito put it, "took over." (Suffice to say, the pair has been dating ever since.) Clearly, Brito's days of maintaining silence over her relationships is in the past: not only have she and Brito been posting gushy Instagrams of each other as of late, but earlier this month, they also appeared together in a "Modern Love" campaign for Tiffany & Co. But their celebration of Valentine's Day isn't over just yet: they captured their relationship on a Fujifilm Instax camera for W, documenting their recent romp together around New York. They might be astrologically incompatible, but clearly, Brito and Suazo haven't let that get in the way of love. See for yourself, here.
and
A Polaroid featuring Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo.
Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
1/11

How and when did you meet?

Ysaunny Brito [right]: We did a photo shoot together in the Dominican Republic in 2014, but we didn’t talk back then. Then we saw each other again in Milan in 2016 and we had a short conversation (nothing special). A month later, I was in Barcelona for a job and she was also there with another friend of ours. We hung out for a bit (I could not stop looking at her) and got to know each other a bit more. A few months later, we started talking and suddenly love took over us.
Laura Suazo [left]: We worked together in 2014, but we did not pass any words, so we really meet during Milan Fashion Week doing the Philipp Plein show. We fell in love later in Barcelona.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
2/11

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo for W Magazine.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
3/11

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo for W Magazine.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
4/11

What is your partner’s favorite physical feature of yours?

Brito: The way I smile.
Suazo: I know she likes my body.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
5/11

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo for W Magazine.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
6/11

What is your favorite physical feature of your partner?

Brito: I love her body—for me it’s perfection!
Suazo: Her smile. It’s just perfect.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
7/11

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo for W Magazine.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
8/11

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo for W Magazine.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
9/11

What is your astrological sign?

Brito: I’m an Aries.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
10/11

What is your astrological sign?

Suazo: I’m an Aquarius.

Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo
11/11

Are you compatible?

Suazo: We are not compatible.
Brito: We are not compatible. But love holds us hostage, hehe.

Keywords

ModelsPDA Week