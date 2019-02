It took a few years for Ysaunny Brito and Laura Suazo, both models signed to Elite, to click. Both are from the Dominican Republic, which is where they met in 2014, but it wasn't until a couple of years—and nearly 4,500 miles—later, that love, as Brito put it, "took over." (Suffice to say, the pair has been dating ever since.) Clearly, Brito's days of maintaining silence over her relationships is in the past: not only have she and Brito been posting gushy Instagrams of each other as of late, but earlier this month, they also appeared together in a "Modern Love" campaign for Tiffany & Co. But their celebration of Valentine's Day isn't over just yet: they captured their relationship on a Fujifilm Instax camera for W, documenting their recent romp together around New York. They might be astrologically incompatible , but clearly, Brito and Suazo haven't let that get in the way of love. See for yourself, here.