How and when did you meet?

Ysaunny Brito [right]: We did a photo shoot together in the Dominican Republic in 2014, but we didn’t talk back then. Then we saw each other again in Milan in 2016 and we had a short conversation (nothing special). A month later, I was in Barcelona for a job and she was also there with another friend of ours. We hung out for a bit (I could not stop looking at her) and got to know each other a bit more. A few months later, we started talking and suddenly love took over us.

Laura Suazo [left]: We worked together in 2014, but we did not pass any words, so we really meet during Milan Fashion Week doing the Philipp Plein show. We fell in love later in Barcelona.