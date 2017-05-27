View as SlideshowThe Thirst is Real

Zac Efron's Body Transformation From Lanky Teen Heartthrob to Baywatch Stud

From his debut in Disney's High School Musical to his newest action comedy Baywatch, Zac Efron's career and physical physique has undergone a big transformation over the years. The actor's ever evolving sculpted body has not only become one of his major assets, but has also helped beef up interest from Hollywood and movie audiences. From Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising to Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and even The Paperboy, it's not an Efron movie unless he's shirtless somewhere. Even before the release of Baywatch, tabloids breathlessly reported on every paparazzo shot featuring Efron strutting through the movie's beach locations, and it's easy to see why. If Efron was sculpted before, he seems to have gotten into bodybuilder territory for this part, perhaps because he knew he would have to be running, in slow motion of course, on a beach with his equally callipygian co-star Dwayne Johnson. So, just to quench your thirst in time for Memorial Day, here's a stroll down memory lane of Zac Efron's best shirtless moments.
Credit
In A Hawaiian inspired button-down with cuffed sleeves, the lanky young actor appeared on the red carpet of the WB Networks&#39; 2004 All Star summer Party.
A year laster and still without any noticeable muscle definition, Zac sported another button down with cuffed sleeves at the breakfast with the cast and crew of 'High School Musical'.

The teenage heart throb flexed his muscles on the red carpet at the premiere of 'High School Musical 2'.

At the 2007 Madrid ' Hairspray' Photocall, we begin to see the peak of slight muscle definition in what later becomes Zac's infamous athletic body.

Still with his muscles on the lean side, Zac rocked a fitted mode-sleeve button down and vest to the 2008 Teen Choice Awards.

Tanned and visibly chiseled a year later at the Teen Choice Awards, Zac opted for his go-to classic button down with cuffed sleeves look.

In 2011, Zac modestly showed off his biceps in a simple black tee while sitting court side at a Lakers game.

While filming his 2014's 'Bad Neighbors', the actor frequently showed off his incredibly buff body on and off the big screen.

With the star being in the best shape then ever before, he couldn't resist showing off his chiseled abs and biceps on the 2014 MTV Movie Awards stage.

While filming 'We are your friends', Zac showed off his sculpted bod again while running on the beach.

Acting out a scene from his new film 'Bad Neighbors 2' at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, the stud shows off his hot bod once again under a green fatigue jacket.

Zac was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles last year flexing his muscles without even trying.

While filming his newest movie 'Baywatch' Zac shows off all of his hard training work by shooting shirtless scenes showing of his incredibly ripped bod.

