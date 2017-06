How Zoë Kravitz Became the Most Effortlessly Cool Girl In Fashion

It's hard to remember a time when Zoë Kravitz wasn't the epitome of effortlessly cool. But if you look back far enough, you'll see a brief moment when the actress and musician was an awkward teen, complete with prom-style dresses and misguided fedoras. Of course, that moment was extremely fleeting, and Kravitz quickly morphed into the fashion icon-in-the-making that we know her as today, and seemingly overnight. Of course, when your parents are Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, and your best friend is Alexander Wang , that certainly helps. In recent years, Kravitz has come to be known for her hip, rocker chick aesthetic, making even the most expensive, straight off-the-runway pieces have a downtown appeal. Which is not to say she's not game for a majorly glam moment; case in point: her Oscar de la Renta gown at this year's Met Gala , which featured real, dried roses in the bodice. Here, a look back at Kravitz's impressive style evolution.