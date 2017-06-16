View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

How Zoë Kravitz Became the Most Effortlessly Cool Girl In Fashion

It's hard to remember a time when Zoë Kravitz wasn't the epitome of effortlessly cool. But if you look back far enough, you'll see a brief moment when the actress and musician was an awkward teen, complete with prom-style dresses and misguided fedoras. Of course, that moment was extremely fleeting, and Kravitz quickly morphed into the fashion icon-in-the-making that we know her as today, and seemingly overnight. Of course, when your parents are Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, and your best friend is Alexander Wang, that certainly helps. In recent years, Kravitz has come to be known for her hip, rocker chick aesthetic, making even the most expensive, straight off-the-runway pieces have a downtown appeal. Which is not to say she's not game for a majorly glam moment; case in point: her Oscar de la Renta gown at this year's Met Gala, which featured real, dried roses in the bodice. Here, a look back at Kravitz's impressive style evolution.
A young Kravitz poses with dad Lenny in a floral dress with a bright turquoise bag.
Kravitz arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Kravitz attends the premiere of Beware The Gonzo during the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival.

Kravitz arrives at the 25th Film Independent Spirit Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on March 5, 2010

Kravitz attends the CHANEL Tribeca Film Festival Dinner in support of the Tribeca Film Festival Artists Awards Program at Odeon on April 28, 2010.

Kravitz attends the Yelling To The Sky premiere during day three of the 61st Berlin International Film Festival at Berlinale Palace on February 12, 2011.

Kravitz attends the premiere of Conan The Barbarian on August 11, 2011.

Kravitz attends Bullet To The Head New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 29, 2013.

Kravitz attends the 30th annual Fashion Group International Night of Stars on October 22, 2013.

Kravitz attends The Union premiere during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival on April 20, 2011.

Kravitz attends the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior on November 6, 2014.

Kravitz attends the premiere of Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2013.

Kravitz attends the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on March 1, 2014.

Kravitz attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014.

Kravitz attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015.

Kravitz attends FENDI celebrates the opening of the New York flagship store on February 13, 2015.

Kravitz attends "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015.

Kravitz arrives at the 22nd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 19, 2015.

Kravitz arrives at the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016.

Kravitz attends the Vincent N Roxxy Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Chelsea Bow Tie Cinemas on April 18, 2016.

Kravitz attends the New York premiere of Allegiant at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14, 2016.

Kravitz attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016.

Kravitz attends The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016.

Kravitz attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 6, 2016.

Kravitz arrive at the premiere Of HBO's Big Little Lies at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 7, 2017.

Kravitz attends 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala- Arrivals at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2017.

Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on February 28, 2017.

Kravitz attends 2017 Whitney Biennial presented by Tiffany & Co at The Whitney Museum of American Art on March 15, 2017.

Kravitz attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017.

Kravitz attends the Rough Night New York Premeire at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 12, 2017.

