As the unforgettable tune by Smash Mouth goes: “The years start comin’ and they don’t stop comin’.” That line is the exact vibe for April’s astrological outlook. The month is a mixed bag—with some highs to look forward to and some transits that might make you roll your eyes. The overarching tone suggests new beginnings are on the horizon, but they’ll require some effort. You might feel a sense of responsibility, but April reminds you that you’re the HBIC of your life, so act like it. Put action behind your words, but don’t overdo the talking. From Mercury retrogrades to solar eclipses—plus a lucky star we haven’t seen since 2010—there’s a lot to unpack, so let’s dive in.

First, I’d like to address the coming speed bumps on this celestial road trip. For the majority of the month, Mercury retrograde will stir up drama in our lives from April 1 to April 25. Expect miscommunications, relationship struggles, double bookings, or missed appointments. Mercury stations retrograde in Aries, prompting introspection about who we are and how we operate. It’s important at this time to speak your mind, but with patience. Despite Aries’s influence, delivery is key. Speak confidently, but remember everyone else has that same freedom. Despite the chaos, this transit is great for reflecting on how well you’re aligning your life with your true self—and whether you’re effectively communicating your identity.

There will also be tough but necessary healing moments across the board. Chiron, the asteroid of wounds, is highly active in this month’s astrology. Sitting in Aries during Aries season, Mercury retrograde in Aries, and the solar eclipse in Aries, Chiron is in the cosmic spotlight. And if April had a theme song, it would be “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift. The melodramatic tones parallel how you might navigate your emotions as you become more aware of your role in exacerbating wounds. This energy, though tense, reminds us that, like a kid scraping their kneecap, it’s not the end of playtime—it’s a signal to clean up and get back to it. Don’t let wounds fester.

On the flipside, the Aries Total Solar Eclipse on the 8th aligns with a conjunction between Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, pushing us toward self-revolution. The eclipse is like RuPaul before a lip-sync, signaling it’s time for you to make the change you seek: reveal that new version of yourself which may lie dormant! Additionally, with Jupiter (fortune) and Uranus (innovation) meeting on April 20 in Taurus, there’s extra momentum to materialize our dreams, potentially bringing a financial boost.

April is about acknowledging the potential for new beginnings and taking responsibility to make them happen. Eclipse and Mercury retrograde energy might make things blurry, so don’t rush. Make a plan and integrate changes gradually as the month progresses. Remember to read your rising sign for the most accurate reading. Sending love during this rollercoaster of a month!

Aries

Aries, April is all about reconnecting with yourself through a little reintroduction. Yep, you might need to reintroduce yourself to... well, yourself. And simply going through the motions won’t cut it this time.

Throughout the month, try leaning into your rituals to find your rhythm and get into a flow. Your ruling planet, Mars, will be chilling in Pisces for most of April, nudging you to slow down and check whether you’re in alignment with your true desires and needs.

Your ambitions are fired up this month, and there’ll be plenty of opportunities to shine and even reap the rewards of your hard work. But don’t forget to hold yourself accountable, not just for your achievements, but also for your well-deserved rest and relaxation. Balance is key—so go ahead and conquer the world, but remember to take care of yourself along the way.

Taurus

April showers may bring May flowers—but you might feel like you’re stuck in the mud this month. The retrograde and eclipse energy could have you retreating into your own world from time to time. If you find yourself drifting off, don’t worry—just take a moment to consider what you might be holding onto that’s pulling you away from the present moment. Use this dreamy energy to reflect on what you can surrender to the universe and trust in the process. And hey, toward the end of the month, get ready for a jolt of inspiration with the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in your sign. It’s just the spark you need to regain any lost momentum from earlier in the month.

And let’s not forget about your ruling planet, Venus, hanging out in Aries for most of April. Embrace playful activities and childlike antics to bring a smile to your face, even amid any tension. Remember, creativity is your ally, and the world is your canvas—so go ahead, start painting your masterpiece.

Gemini

Get ready to keep that social battery charged up in April—you might need it more than usual. Consider carrying a portable charger wherever you go to stay connected on the fly. This month, you might find yourself reflecting on how you hold space within your community. Sure, you’re known for flitting about like a social butterfly, but maybe it’s time to slow down and appreciate the gardens in which you find yourself. After all, the people you surround yourself with are like mirrors reflecting back aspects of your own life.

With your ruling planet, Mercury, stationing retrograde for most of the month, you’ll need to be extra cautious about communication mishaps and potential arguments. It’s easy to feel a bit isolated or disconnected during this time, but it’s also an opportunity to reassess your path and the company you keep. So, Gemini, take a moment to pause and appreciate the beauty of the communities of which you’re a part. And remember, even if Mercury’s playing tricks on you, you’ve got this!

Cancer

Are you feeling a bit caught up in the cosmic whirlwind lately? While Gemini and Virgo might have their struggles during Mercury retrograde, you’ve got eclipse season to contend with—which will surely lead to a rollercoaster of emotions and revelations. At the start of the month, you might be feeling a bit overlooked or undervalued. But here’s the thing: you’ve got to speak up for yourself to get the recognition you deserve. Don’t wait for someone to hand you those flowers—go ahead and snatch them, shouting, “These are mine, thank you very much!” (Well, maybe not quite so aggressively, but you get the idea.)

April is all about carving out clear pathways toward your goals and shedding any indulgences that might be holding you back. With the new moon bringing a solar eclipse in Aries and the full moon shining bright in Scorpio, you’re being nudged to reconnect with your passions and claim what’s rightfully yours. So, Cancer, hang in there. Trust in the process, because good things are definitely on the horizon.

Leo

April is rolling around in all its splendor—and now’s your time to shine even brighter than you usually do. As spring blooms around you, take a moment to consider what seeds you want to plant in your life—both figuratively and literally. This month is bursting with opportunities for growth and enrichment. So don’t hold back—let yourself be a sponge, absorbing all the richness that life has to offer. Sure, you’re used to dancing to the beat of your own rhinestoned drum, but why not try out some new melodies? Challenge yourself to explore different perspectives and broaden your horizons.

With the sun, your ruling planet, starting in Aries and ending in Taurus this month, you’re on a journey toward new goals and successes. Keep your eyes peeled for the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction, too—it could ignite some exciting developments in your career. So, Leo, embrace the adventure ahead. The world is your stage, and April is set for your grand performance!

Virgo

Virgo, brace yourself—because things might feel a bit intense right now. You’re navigating some deep waters, metaphorically speaking. April brings forth powerful energies that could dredge up old wounds, reveal hidden truths, and unearth what you’ve been sweeping under the rug. But fear not, this month is all about healing those inner demons and addressing the skeletons in your closet. You’re used to being the rock for others, always lending a helping hand. Well, now it’s time to extend that kindness to yourself. It’s okay to wave the white flag and ask for support instead of soldiering on alone.

Intimacy can be tough when you’re not allowing yourself to be vulnerable. Take a moment to reflect on what you need to let go of or accept in order to open up to others more fully. And with Mercury stationing retrograde, remember to take things slow and steady. Healing is a journey, not a sprint. Take it one step at a time.

Libra

The spotlight’s on your relationships this month, dear Libra. As the sign of partnerships, you’re about to embark on a journey of testing and strengthening those bonds. We know you’re all about keeping the peace, but April calls for a bit more assertiveness from you. No more sweeping issues under the rug just to avoid conflict—it’s time to address these issues head-on. Whether it’s setting boundaries, initiating tough conversations, or making sure your voice is heard, it’s crucial to take control of your relationships.

But hey, watch out for that Mercury retrograde energy—it might amp up your temper. Speak your truth, but try to keep your cool and avoid any unnecessary sharpness. On the bright side, Venus, your ruling planet, is hanging out in Aries for most of the month. This brings a playful vibe to your relationships, softening any tensions and adding a dash of fun.

Scorpio

Scorpio, brace yourself for the full moon this month—it’s landing right in your sign! This cosmic event brings a chance to release some of the tension you’ve been carrying. But here’s the twist: letting go means facing some truths about yourself. Luckily, delving deep into reality is your specialty, so no sweat there.

You’re a bit of a perfectionist in disguise, aren’t you? This month, it’s crucial to temper that drive with a healthy dose of restraint. There’s a risk of burning out or feeling like you’re constantly battling uphill. But fear not! This rough patch serves as a reminder that your work should be a true reflection of who you are.

With Mars, one of your ruling planets, spending quality time in Pisces, you’ll find pockets of relaxation through creativity, spirituality, and maybe even a passionate fling or two. Take this opportunity to shine a light on yourself and ensure that your efforts are aligned with your inner desires.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, April is serving up a big ol’ plate of playfulness just for you. After all the hustle and bustle of shaking up your routine and exploring new paths, it’s time to tap into your inner party animal. But hold your horses, my friend. Your spontaneous nature might be dialed up a notch or two over the next couple of weeks, so keep an eye on that adventurous spirit. And watch out for those old flames sliding into your DMs. Tempting as it may be, don’t get caught up in the nostalgia trap.

Instead, use April as a chance to reconnect with what lights your fire and brings you joy. If you find yourself feeling a bit off-kilter or lacking passion, don’t sweat it. Take it as a sign to mix things up and explore new avenues. With your ruling planet, Jupiter, cozying up to Uranus, there’s a whole new world of possibilities opening up. Embrace the adventure, Sagittarius. It’s what you do best!

Capricorn

Capricorn, you’re the powerhouse of the zodiac, but even the most dedicated workers need a breather now and then. April signals a shift toward nurturing your home and happiness. It’s time to pause, reassess, and reconnect with what truly matters to you. Nobody’s asking you to drop everything and take a permanent vacation from your goals. It’s more about finding that sweet spot between work and well-being. Consider this month a gentle nudge to do some spring cleaning, both metaphorically and literally. Take a good look at your home base and make sure you’re giving it the care and attention it deserves.

With Saturn, your ruling planet, chilling in Pisces, there’s a lesson in letting go of control. If family drama pops up, take it as an opportunity to practice this lesson. Embrace the shift toward a more balanced and harmonious home life.

Aquarius

Aquarius, get ready for a month packed with mental gymnastics! With your powerhouse intellect, April promises to be a playground for your mind. Soak up the intellectual vibes and let your curiosity run wild. Whether you’re diving into a good book, penning your thoughts, or engaging in deep chats with friends, this month is all about information exchange. But remember, with great mental prowess comes great responsibility. While you’re exploring new ideas, be mindful not to push too hard. Mercury retrograde might throw a few communication curveballs, so tread lightly and respect others’ boundaries.

The Jupiter-Uranus conjunction is like a cosmic high-five just for you. Since you’re ruled by Uranus, this alignment is especially potent. It’s time to amp up your sense of security, refine your emotional toolkit, and give your home some extra love. Look for opportunities to enhance your sense of stability and well-being throughout April.

Pisces

April is shaping up to be quite the ride for your finances. With Mercury in retrograde, it’s a prime time to reevaluate how you’re bringing in the cash and maybe tighten the purse strings a bit. Remember, blessings can be fleeting, so keep that in mind as your focus shifts to your material world and what you hold dear this month. As you navigate April, embrace the idea of spring cleaning not just for your space, but for your overall life, too. Make room for the new by letting go of the old! As a Pisces, you might have a soft spot for nostalgia, but take a moment to ask yourself if what you’re holding onto is really serving you now. Sometimes, it’s not about starting from scratch, but rather finding what truly aligns with where you’re at in life.

As one of Jupiter’s co-rulers, you’re no stranger to opportunity. Jupiter’s presence encourages growth and learning, often through meaningful conversations. Don’t be afraid to lean into discussions this month. Who knows what insights or chances for growth might come your way?