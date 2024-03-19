Eclipse Season Will Bring Major Changes to These 5 Zodiac Signs

We’re currently riding a wild wave of astrological energy. Picture this: a tumultuous mercury retrograde is on the horizon, while the emotional and intense waters of eclipse season roil in the background. At this time, you might feel like you’re navigating a foggy maze. It might feel difficult to distinguish what’s real and what’s not, what your mind says versus what your heart feels—and whether your ex genuinely misses you or just wants another notch on their bedpost.

Eclipses are like supercharged versions of the regular new and full moons we experience annually. This time around, they’re hitting on March 25th and April 8th, bringing forth intense Libra and Aries energy, respectively. First up, we have the lunar eclipse at 5° Libra. Consider this a turbo boost to a typical full moon, amplifying that urge to cleanse and let go of things. But hold your horses—you don’t want to purge just because it feels right at the moment. Sure, this energy can lead to pivotal moments in your life, but this is also a time when things can get muddled, and you may struggle to separate truth from illusion amid these heightened emotions.

Just like Earth blocks the sun from the moon during an eclipse, obscuring our view of the planets, this period of cosmic chaos can also cause you to lose sight of reality. It’s crucial to pay attention to moments that may feel overly dramatic, but don’t get sucked into a vortex of exaggeration. These are often signals to necessary turning points in our lives, whether that’s recognizing long-standing stressors or receiving an unexpected wake-up call. However they appear, it’s essential to heed these messages. Eclipses may be revealing, and lunar ones have the power to bring buried emotions to the surface, but they ultimately serve as reminders of what we need for our growth and evolution.

This lunar eclipse isn’t just stirring up emotions. With Mercury retrograde looming, we’re already feeling its lessons creeping in: Mercury retrograde has a knack for clouding our thoughts and slowing down our mental processes, adding to the confusion between rationality and emotions. Furthermore, this eclipse season is heavily influenced by Chiron, the asteroid representing wounds and healing. You might feel prompted to examine how you’re hurting yourself in painful yet preventable ways. Take it slow, especially around March 25th, and be kind to yourself and those around you.

With the moon in Libra during the eclipse, expect themes surrounding relationships to take center stage. The true nature of your relationships may be revealed, whether they’re stronger than expected or if there’s a snake lurking in the grass. It’s crucial to exercise patience in your relationships, romantic or otherwise. Ask yourself: are things being blown out of proportion? Is there a lack of balance in the dynamic? Do I really need to engage in conflict right now? While it’s essential not to stay in toxic situations, proceed with caution, as everyone’s feeling the cosmic tug.

As always, when reading your horoscope, remember to consider your rising sign for the most accurate insights!

Aries

Aries, you’re stepping into the spotlight for this upcoming eclipse. You might find that your relationships are tense, and opportunities seem to be slipping through your fingers. As a Mars-ruled sign, you’re all about action, but with Mars in Pisces during the eclipse, it’s a sign to hit the brakes before charging ahead. Take some time to tune into your inner guidance and engage in reflective practices. Don’t allow yourself to get swept up in negativity or overly influenced by others. Despite the intensity of this phase, it can also bring some magical connections into your life, serving as reminders of your true self. Use this time to gain clarity on which relationships are truly beneficial for you to focus on once the clouds clear.

Taurus

This is a crucial moment for you to reassess your routines, health, and work life. The eclipse serves as a reminder that you can’t simply coast through life like an NPC (non-playable character). It’s tempting to go through the motions, especially when things get tough, but it’s time to shake things up and break free from the usual routines. You might find yourself losing track of time or feeling overwhelmed by your workload, so it’s important to take action now to maintain your balance. Identify and break free from habits that weigh you down. You may be feeling a sense of nostalgia or sentimentality toward your relationships right now, given that your ruling planet Venus is in Pisces. Use this as motivation to reconnect with people who uplift and inspire you. Surround yourself with those who encourage you to break free from bad habits and reclaim your power.

Gemini

You might be feeling a bit off lately. With the eclipses looming, it’s a good time to revisit what brings you joy. Take a moment to reflect on how you might be limiting your own happiness. You might find yourself overwhelmed by desires—whether they’re romantic or simply for your own enjoyment. While it’s great to discover more about what truly fulfills you, be mindful not to go overboard with indulgences. These revelations could stem from realizing that your social circles aren’t serving you well, or that you’re not dedicating enough time to activities you genuinely enjoy. As a Mercury-ruled sign, you can be prone to flightiness and scattered thoughts, so now’s the time to focus and evaluate what you need to bring a smile to your face. Take a closer look at yourself and prioritize what truly matters for your happiness.

Cancer

Get ready for some drama, because this lunar eclipse is diving deep into your emotions and desires. You might feel some tensions brewing, especially when it comes to your sense of security and home life. But hey, don’t fret too much; after all, you’re ruled by the moon, so eclipses are right up your alley. Take a close look at your work-life balance during this time. You might be putting too much focus on one area over the other. It’s essential to find harmony between your professional and personal life to maintain your well-being. Consider giving your home a thorough decluttering and spring cleaning. Your home is your sanctuary, and it’s essential to create a space that nurtures and supports you, especially during the eclipse. If you feel the urge to purge, go for it! But remember to replace what you let go of with something that brings you a sense of security and comfort.

Leo

Prepare yourself for a whirlwind of energy. You might feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of things happening around you, making it challenging to keep up with your daily life. Take note of the information coming your way. As someone ruled by the sun, it’s easy to focus solely on yourself, but now’s a good time to tune into the messages of others. During this eclipse season, you’ll be exposed to new ways of learning and communicating with people, so allow yourself to absorb these insights. It’s also a time to reconsider how you give and receive information. Don’t let your emotions cloud your judgment; stay open-minded and see the bigger picture. Embrace the opportunity to shift your approach to communication—it might just lead to valuable discoveries.

Virgo

Some long-buried issues might come bubbling to the surface soon. Old demons are making a comeback, not to haunt you, but to help you heal and grow. It’s time to confront those skeletons in your closet and shed the old layers to fully embrace who you are today. As someone ruled by Mercury, you often find yourself dwelling on the past and holding onto outdated expectations. Take a moment to reassess your self-worth and how you balance your needs with those of others. Healing isn’t always a straightforward journey; sometimes, you need to revisit the past to move forward. Remind yourself that you deserve happiness and fulfillment, whether in material possessions or your state of mind. Let go of anything holding you back and embrace the opportunity for renewal and transformation. It’s time to release what no longer serves you and step into a brighter, more authentic version of yourself.

Libra

This eclipse is shining a spotlight on you, thanks to the moon’s position in Libra. You might uncover aspects of yourself that you’ve been avoiding or haven’t fully accepted yet. As someone ruled by Venus, currently in Pisces, you’re craving deep human connections. However, the eclipse energy may make it challenging to express your true self, so surround yourself with people who allow you to be authentic and at ease. You have a tendency to prioritize others’ needs over your own, but remember the safety instructions every time you board a plane: put on your oxygen mask before assisting others. During this eclipse, focus on embracing your truth and staying grounded in who you are. Don’t lose yourself in relationships or try to be someone you’re not just to please others. It’s essential to prioritize your authenticity and well-being above all else.

Scorpio

This eclipse holds the potential for deep healing and restoration, but only if you’re willing to dive beneath the surface. With Mars and Pluto as your ruling planets, delving into the depths and undergoing transformation is second nature to you. Expect vivid dreams and moments of immersion in your imagination. However, it’s essential not to get lost in the dreamy energy surrounding you and lose sight of reality. Your ruling planets support you in doing things your way and following the path that resonates with you most. But don’t just go through the motions—there’s a difference between merely going about your day vs. paying attention to the guidance of your inner spirit. The revelations you encounter may feel intense, but resist the urge to bury them or let daily tasks distract you from this healing opportunity. Lean into activities that allow you to tune out the noise and trust your instincts. Take the time to explore your inner world and honor the insights that emerge. This eclipse offers a chance for profound growth and renewal—if you’re willing to embrace it wholeheartedly.

Sagittarius

Your longing for freedom and happiness is palpable right now. Recently, you’ve been pushed to expand your daily routine and refocus on your habits and work. Now, it’s time to infuse joy back into your life. With Jupiter as your ruling planet, you crave an existence without limits or restrictions. This eclipse serves as a reminder of who supports your freedom—and it’s here to assist you. While spending time with friends is important, ensure you’re surrounded by the right social circles. There may be some drama among your closest comrades, so be prepared for an uptick in social interactions. Moreover, you may find yourself contemplating your long-term desires and crafting a new dream. As we age, our aspirations evolve, and this eclipse could highlight the need to reconcile growth and embrace a new path. It’s a time for transformation and embracing the journey toward a fresh, inspiring vision for the future.

Capricorn

Major professional changes are on the horizon for you, Capricorn. It could finally be your time to snag that promotion, raise, or big break you’ve been eyeing. However, on the flip side, you might face setbacks or realize that you’ve been exerting too much effort for something or someone that isn’t reciprocating. Balancing your workload and navigating the intricacies of your professional relationships will be crucial to ensure you don’t lose yourself in the daily grind. As someone ruled by Saturn, which has been in Pisces for the past year, you’re being urged to embrace a live-and-let-live attitude and release control where possible. You may encounter unexpected challenges along the way, but allow yourself to remember why you’re pursuing your goals. You possess immense potential—it’s just a matter of trusting the process and focusing your efforts where they’ll truly make an impact. Avoid wasting energy on endeavors that aren’t yielding results, and stay committed to your path with patience and perseverance.

Aquarius

You thrive on rebellion and going against the norm. (You’re ruled by Uranus, and understand this sentiment well.) So why confine yourself to thinking smaller than the stars in the sky? Sure, your rebellious streak may ruffle some feathers, and this eclipse might serve as a reminder to be mindful of the messages you send and receive. But always keep the bigger picture in sight, and welcome new ideas, beliefs, and perspectives with open arms. You’re shedding old thought patterns and belief systems to embrace this new chapter to which the universe is guiding you. While it’s wise to be cautious with travel plans, consider embarking on a little adventure, whether literal or metaphorical, to broaden your horizons and remind yourself of your boundless potential. Strike a balance between your daily responsibilities and the limitless possibilities that await you.

Pisces

This eclipse may shed light on how you tend to give too much of yourself to others. While you’re naturally loving and supportive, recent astrological shifts have been emphasizing the importance of focusing on self-care. As someone ruled by Neptune, it’s easy for you to get lost in daydreams, especially with Neptune in your sign. However, this eclipse has the potential to jolt you awake. Past wounds and revelations about shared experiences may resurface, providing an opportunity for growth and renewal. It’s all about finding a balance between your own desires and those of others. Sacrifice and compromise are essential for maintaining healthy relationships, but you shouldn’t always be the one letting parts of yourself fade away. Remember to prioritize your own well-being and needs alongside those of the people around you.