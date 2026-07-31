August Horoscope: The 5 Zodiac Signs Finding Their Voices This Month

Another month has come and gone. July was dramatic (to say the least) and August keeps that energy alive with eclipse season. If you were hoping for some big changes to shake up your life last month, have no fear—we’ll all be entering a new era of confidence and clarity over the next 31 days.

On August 6, Venus enters Libra. After spending a few weeks in Virgo, we should be able to discern what is an indulgence, which relationships serve us, and how to be more strategic while still appreciating the beauty of the world. Now that Venus is moving into its home sign of Libra, we can start taking action on the lessons we just learned as they pertain to relationships, finances, and creativity. Over the next month, you’ll want to go after what you’ve realized genuinely serves your romantic, creative, and financial needs. This is the chance to find harmony with all the things you desire.

On August 9, Mercury enters Leo. After a long stint in Cancer, we should all have a good understanding of the relationship between our head (Mercury) and our heart (Cancer). Taking the lessons we’ve learned about how to communicate needs and focusing on caretaking activities, we can step confidently into the passionate domain of Mercury in Leo. These next two weeks will create a path for daily life to include more joy, bolder forms of expression, and more dramatic communication. Mercury connects with Jupiter on August 15, so you might feel extra bold and extravagant around that time.

On August 11, Mars enters Cancer. The planet has been in Gemini since June 28, 2026, so you’ve probably felt a bit scattered since that time. Now, you can expect to take emotionally driven action (and potentially feel more emotionally reactive), relying on your intuitive decision-making. Mars often struggles to take charge in Cancer, so if the next two months feel slower, don’t fight it. Go with the flow.

On August 12, there will be a Leo solar eclipse. It’s important to note that you’ll feel the effects of eclipse season ten days prior to and three days after the peak. This is the first eclipse on the Leo/Aquarius axis since January 2019, so it’ll be good to think about what big changes you experienced in your life during that time. Shortly after Lion’s Gate Portal (on August 8) and on the heel of Barbault’s Basket, this is the initiator of the new! We are all entering an era of confidence, creativity, and generosity. Keep in mind, eclipses are intense, supercharged lunations. So while you might feel a rush of inspiration or desire to jump into all the magic, be patient and trust this is a time to build something with lasting effects.

On August 18, the lunar nodes shift from Pisces and Virgo into Leo and Aquarius. This nodal shift is a big deal because it influences what kinds of eclipses we will experience over the next few years. The last time we had the lunar nodes in Leo and Aquarius was between early 2017 to early 2019, with the north node in Leo and south node in Aquarius. Now, we have the reverse situation—with the north node in Aquarius, we are traveling to a place of collectivism and innovation, using our strongest tools to build a utopia. The most significant changes will happen on large social scales, to communities, and on social media. On a personal level, your aspirations will shift, and the big picture of what you are building will evolve. With the south node in Leo, we are leaving a space of ego, selfishness, and individualism. There will be a better understanding of how to integrate into a community. Let go of imposter syndrome or fear so that you can be seen and received by others.

On August 22, Virgo Season is upon us. Leo season teaches us to be seen, create, and experience joy. Virgo season teaches us moderation. The first few days of Virgo season could feel like nursing an energetic hangover—that’s just the cosmos reminding us that a little restraint can go a long way. What would it look like to explore happiness on a regular basis, not just during short, melodramatic spurts?

On August 25, Mercury enters Virgo, which is great for getting our lives together during eclipse season. The mind will feel calmer, becoming more focused over the next few weeks because Mercury is at home in Virgo. Daily life is more routine and systematic. Your ability to discern what’s of service to you and what is merely a distraction becomes stronger. You can expect clear communication, (unsolicited) advice, and a new to-do list/planner to join your life. Mercury in Virgo oozes perfectionist energy, but that level of discernment can be tempered when we remember to balance critical thinking with laughter and fun.

On August 28, the Pisces lunar eclipse closes out the month with a magnified full moon that will teach us the balance between needing order and embracing the unknown. There will be an intense urge to rid yourself of stagnant energy to embrace something new and radical. While this is a time to realize what you need to release, you also don’t want to lose sight of the big picture. Don’t get caught up in trying to rewrite small details, and try not to lose yourself within a hope and a prayer. Striking the balance between pragmatism and faith is important.

Aries

This month is about moving through the mental and the emotional. Right now, you are learning how to find a balance working with both the head and the heart, so that one or the other doesn’t take over your decision-making. What sorts of ideas do you have? What is happening in your daily life that occupies most of your attention? What actions can you take to feel more secure with yourself and your situation? Now would be a great time to work toward building some sort of sanctuary, or finding a way to let pause happen before jumping into things.

Taurus

Early in the month, you can expect to make a shift toward working on your routines. Taking pains to to find a work flow and habits that satisfy your desire to achieve and indulge is the goal! Are your habits aligned with your values? Consider hitting refresh on how you move through the world so you’re able to integrate changes into your day-to-day. You could value from working with others and collaborating in order to achieve your goals. Be open to the good fortune that can come from asking for aid.

Gemini

August wants you to find your voice and explore the fierceness that comes from speaking up, even when you think no one is listening. Finding confidence and consistency within your mental prowess is important, because now is the chance for you to lock in. You might want to focus on affirmations that help you reframe mind-sets that could support limiting beliefs. Doing this will also keep you actively engaged in working with these themes, while navigating an overactive daily life. Expect this month to move fast, and bring lots of revelation.

Cancer

It’s eclipse season, Cancer, which means big changes are coming your way. August wants you to allow new experiences to shift your perspective on what you have and what you desire. Is the grass greener on the other side? You’ll never know until you hop that fence. Identifying what you want and then going out to get it is important right now, because no one is going to bring it to you on a silver platter. Self-motivation is key. What will it take to make you feel safe enough to allow new experiences into your life?

Leo

August is all about you—mostly. This is a big month for self-discovery, reinvention, and attaining what you want. You will need to push yourself to look in the mirror and really reflect on what is true and what is a facade. The stars are rolling out a red carpet for you to walk on, but only if you are willing to embrace authenticity. August kicks off a new era of your bold, beautiful identity. Don’t stress so much about how others may see you, which I know can be hard. Make sure you are good with yourself, and then everything else is water off a duck’s back.

Virgo

August is going to be a slow and reflective time for you, Virgo. The past few months have probably felt overstimulating, but now you can ease off the progress and enjoy a meditative period. What is your role in this life? What is your purpose or higher calling? There is a lot that you are probably holding onto, and August allows you to start releasing all of that. Embrace what you do not know, and the magic that can come from not having all the answers. By the end of the month, you’ll see energy picking back up as your hermit mode ends.

Libra

Self-care starts from within, then slowly creeps outward. August will bring you to a place of self-love and acceptance as you step into a vision of yourself that is unapologetic, but not unapproachable. This will be a great month for celebrating yourself and treating yourself to what you deserve: a wardrobe revamp, a new haircut, or a simple spa day to let you indulge in all of your greatness. Your desire to be seen and express yourself is nothing to be ashamed of—step into the limelight.

Scorpio

You are in a transitional phase right now. Energetically, you are at the edge of your past and a new adventure, which is exciting because you are able to experience a whole swath of moments to reshape the way you see the world. However, you might need to offload some unnecessary baggage before you can hurry along. Is there anything you are holding onto for someone else? Have you exceed your emotional, financial, or relational weight limit? Wherever you might be, be mindful about giving yourself time and space so you can move with ease.

Sagittarius

Are you starting or considering starting a new endeavor? Has the lead-up to August felt like you are getting closer and closer to your first day at a new school and it’s time to take a leap into a new school year? August will bring you clarity on where you are heading, and which obstacles you might need to overcome to get there. Don’t fret, though—this is a great period for you. Your life is like a brand-new notebook, ready to be filled with your dreams and life lessons.

Capricorn

You are in a period of rebuilding your emotional self. August is going to have you asking, what do I need to do on a deeper level to allow this transformation to occur? What should you do beyond taking 10 minutes to decompress? Are there any shared experiences that might be helping or hurting your progress? If this month feels heavy, that’s the universe pushing you to uncover what’s weighing you down. Toward the end of the month, you will swell with new ways to move through emotional regulation.

Aquarius

August is a big month for you. You’re currently in an era of discovering new ways to let your inner child out. You’re finding sparks of inspiration in the mundane. Are these revelations influencing the way you look at your relationships? This month is going to open the doors to plenty of new connections. Some of them will be just what you need to feel renewed socially. Some will be lessons reminding you of what kinds of connections will drain you.

Pisces

You will very likely feel like August is a slow build to a big release. What do you need to let go of? Is there anything you are holding onto that is limiting your ability to move into a new era of spiritual well-being? Whatever no longer serves you or doesn’t allow you to connect with yourself will start dropping like flies, so be open to these endings.