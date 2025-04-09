The Insider’s Guide to Baden-Baden, Germany

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Nestled between the Alsace region of France and Germany’s Black Forest lies Baden-Baden, a fairytale hamlet that UNESCO designated a Great Spa Town of Europe. Navigating this European wellness capital can be daunting, so we enlisted the help of some well-traveled tastemakers to create the quintessential Baden-Baden holiday schedule: Museum Frieder Burda’s artistic director, Daniel Zamani; Brenners Park’s director of marketing, Markus Beus; Maltes Hidden Kitchen's Judith Kuhn, and Vickermann & Stoya’s cofounder, Matthias Vickermann.

What

What to Pack

Offering a mix of haute culture, fine dining, spas, and forest bathing, Baden-Baden demands a capacious bag. Daily outfits may range from a gown and opera gloves to a resplendent cover-up to athleisure and hiking boots.

“If you like nature, definitely pack swimming trunks and hiking boots. Baden-Baden is on the northern slope of the Black Forest, so it’s an amazing hiking area,” Zamani says.

What to Keep in Mind

According to Zamani, three to four days is the minimum to spend in Baden-Baden—enough time to explore, indulge in spa treatments, and take half-day trips to the Black Forest or Rebland wine region. (When Olivia Palermo hosted her 10th wedding anniversary to Johannes Huebl in Baden-Baden, a long weekend was perfect for guests visiting from out of town.)

In this picturesque German village, don’t forget to try gambling at the Baden-Baden Casino and nude bathing in the natural hot springs. Furthermore, Ryanair just added new flights to the regional Baden-Baden airport, making this German spa town more accessible than ever.

Where

Where to Stay

The indisputable top hotel is Brenners Park Hotel & Spa. Guests love Brenners Park for its eternal regality, elegant suites, world-renowned wellness facilities, and picturesque setting along Lichtentaler Allee park. In summer 2025, the grande dame property unveils a highly anticipated renovation, modernizing the hotel while maintaining its old-world sophistication. Renovations include redesigned accommodations, preservation of the hotel’s historic architecture, and introduction of new sustainability initiatives, which according to Beus “marks the start of a new era of timeless elegance for Brenners.”

Brenners Park - Hotel & Spa Courtesy of Brenners Park - Hotel & Spa

Another popular hotel is Roomers Baden-Baden, admired for its modern design aesthetic. Kuhn recommends Roomers’s rooftop cocktail bar for a nightcap with a view.

Roomers Baden-Baden Courtesy Roomers Hotels

Where to Spa

Well-being and beauty are the main draws for Baden-Baden. From medical treatments to massages and cold plunges, Baden-Baden offers one-of-a-kind spa and wellness experiences. Caracalla Spa is a local favorite. “It’s got a huge sauna landscape with a view of the Black Forest. It’s amazing, particularly in winter,” Zamani says.

Caracalla Courtesy Caracalla Therme Friedrichsbad

Friedrichsbad is another popular choice. “Friedrichsbad combines Roman and Irish bathing traditions in a stunning Renaissance-style building. It has been a symbol of the city’s rich spa culture since 1877, when it opened. The unique bathing ritual here includes various stations, from warm-air baths to cold-water plunges,” Beus says. “After a visit, you feel reborn,” adds Kuhn.

Friedrichsbad Courtesy of Friedrichsbad

Beyond the bathhouses, Brenners Park remains an international wellness stalwart. Brenners Spa recently launched its own skincare brand and expanded its spa menu, including a Visia skin analysis to survey skin conditions, and a JetPeel facial to moisturize wizening skin.

Where to Eat and Drink

Given Baden-Baden’s sierra-side location near France and Switzerland, restaurants highlight prime cuts of the Black Forest and tastes of the regional wine country. Expect munster cheeses, foraged wild morels, decadent chocolates, and exquisite Rieslings. Gourmands travel to southwest Germany to savor the land, where locally sourced ingredients are prepared forest-to-fork.

Maltes Hidden Kitchen is one such restaurant, where Malte Kuhn and Judith Kuhn serve up some of the most sincere and lionized food in Baden-Baden. “Maltes Hidden Kitchen, having one Michelin star, is a real insider tip,” Beus says. “During the day, you can enjoy coffee and cakes here in a relaxed atmosphere, while fine dining at the highest level is celebrated in the evening.”

Maltes Hidden Kitchen @malteshiddenkitchen

Brenners Park is another oft-cited destination for dining, including Fritz & Felix and Wintergarten. “Tableside actions, such as carving a lobster or preparing steak tartare, promise unforgettable experiences.”

Fritz & Felix Courtesy of Fritz & Felix

Local chefs always know the best spots to eat. Kuhn advises: “I particularly enjoy Le Jardin de France, offering high-leveled classic French cuisine and awarded a Michelin star. Or Weinstube Baldreit, which serves authentic Baden-French cuisine. Their terrace in the summer evenings is unbeatable.” She also enjoys Armando’s Bar for evening cocktails.

Where to Shop

For a petit town, Baden-Baden punches above its weight in retail therapy. Vickermann & Stoya produces custom shoes for discerning patrons. “We are one of the last full bespoke shoemakers in Germany,” Vickermann says, adding that her brand produces hundreds of pairs of totally handmade bespoke shoes for men and women each year.

Vickermann & Stoya @vickermann_stoya

For other luxury retail experiences in Baden-Baden, Vickermann recommends Juwelier Leicht for fine jewelry and watches, Mode Wagener for high-end ready-to-wear, and the newly opened Aston Martin showroom.

Kuhn is fond of by Lola Concept Store and Antora Selection for fashion, Heartly for interiors, and Eulennest for books. For an artistic touch, Zamani recommends “Museum Frieder Burda’s concept store, which is run by the founder’s wife. It’s really nice for high-class furniture and hand-selected jewelry.”

Museum Frieder Burda’s concept store Courtesy of Museum Frieder Burda

Where to Enjoy Art and Culture

Baden-Baden hosts no shortage of cultural institutions. For a brush with high society, look no further than the Belle Époque Baden-Baden Casino.

For music lovers, the Festspielhaus Baden-Baden is Germany’s largest concert hall (and Europe’s second-largest), with a world-class repertoire of musical virtuosos like the Metropolitan Opera’s Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Lisette Oropesa. For art, Museum Frieder Burda hosts outstanding exhibitions, including a James Turrell room and blockbuster shows of Yoshitomo Nara and Richard Pousette-Dart.

Where to Get Some Fresh Air

Baden-Baden offers plenty in the way of outdoor fitness and meditation. Forest bathing, foraging, and treks are easily accessible in the nearby Black Forest. Vickermann enjoys the Schloss Neuweier vineyard. “Local wineries are a must-visit. The Baden-Baden Rebland is renowned for its picturesque vineyards and exceptional wines, produced with centuries-old traditions,” Vickermann explains. “Here, you can savor Riesling, Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc, and Pinot Grigio, as well as Winzersekt and fruit brandies.”

Schloss Neuweier vineyard Courtesy of Schloss Neuweier

When

Baden-Baden is an apodictic year-round destination. “I believe Baden-Baden has something special to offer in every season,” Kuhn says. “In spring and autumn, the splendor of nature’s colors is particularly beautiful, with many blooming flowers of all colors or the golden leaves of the centuries-old trees. In summer, Baden-Baden comes alive with its street cafes where you can enjoy delicacies. And in winter, Baden-Baden has its very own charm. It becomes a small Christmas town with our annual Christmas market taking center stage.”

Black Forest Getty

Why

Baden-Baden may be an incipient getaway for Americans, but it’s been an inveterate sojourn among Europeans for centuries. Visitors have long sought out Baden-Baden for its thermal baths dating back to ancient Rome. Today, Baden-Baden remains a popular spa town for German aristocracy and cognoscenti, all in search of the mix of culture, nature, and wellness. “Baden-Baden offers an insane concentration of culture,” says Zamani. “The place is frozen in time. It’s an absolutely gorgeous German spa town with stunning architecture, with no sense of the troubles of the world.”