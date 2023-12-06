The 14 Best Scented Holiday Candles of the Season

The elements that lend the most beautiful and vibrant ambience to a room are often the most subtle. Just like mood lighting or the perfect playlist, a candle can always help foster a good vibe. Whether you’re seeking an aromatic jasmine to waft through the halls of your dinner party or a soft and smoldering rose musk for the bedroom, there will surely be myriad opportunities to burn a delicious-smelling candle this December. Below, we’ve selected the latest holiday candles (as well as few timeless favorites) to help you choose some new go-tos for winter. Remember to always trim your wick, use a candle snuffer to avoid ash debris, and always take a moment to savor the moment with these calming—and boldly invigorating—scents.

Krigler Sierra Vista 2142 Opus Bronze Scented Candle $175 See on Krigler A revered fragrance house beloved by Euro jet setters has just released this woodsy, spicy candle—which contains a surprisingly fresh endnote. This product comes in a stylish sandy-bronze glass vessel, one hand-blown in the hilltop village of Biot, in the South of France, no less.

Le Labo Ambroxyde 17 Medium Concrete Candle $75 See on Le Labo Le Labo consistently releases products that are the epitome of understated chic—and this newest candle is no different. Ambroxyde 17, from the brand’s Medium Concrete Candle collection, is an intoxicating incantation. The aromatic focal point is dedicated to the natural ambergris aroma. It also contains jasmine petals and an uplifting moss that will surely make it a forever classic—to be enjoyed on repeat after winter, too.

Jo Malone London Gingerbread Land Home Candle Trio $250 See on Jo Malone London To spoil yourself—or, let’s be honest, any party hosts you’d like to ensure will be sending a return invitation—consider Jo Malone London’s latest set. The limited-edition holiday lineup offers three elegant scents to savor: Roasted Chestnut, Frosted Cherry Clove, and Pomegranate Noir.

Santa Maria Novella Melograno Scented Candle $100 See on Santa Maria Novella Nothing trumps a chic Italian Natale in Florence. This new candle embodies that sense of celebration, its most delectable notes of fresh spices entwined with bergamot, bitter orange and pomegranate accord.

Loewe Incense Candle $110 See on Bergdorf Goodman Loewe’s newest candle, Incense, comes in a gorgeous blue vessel—and is a fabulous ode to the truly delightful frankincense resin. There are also hints of playful citrus, which turns sweet as the candle burns.

Acqua di Parma Neve Fresca Candle $108 See on Selfridges A thoroughly festive candle where the artistically visual centerpiece of the candle is a goldfish to emanate luck, prosperity, and good fortune. Citrus notes entwined with musky sandalwood create the enchanting vibes of Christmas morning.

Trudon Noël Fir Candle $148 See on Bergdorf Goodman Trudon never fails to create a visually stunning candle to burn. With Fir, you’ll also find a blissful holiday scent of myrrh essence, Siberian incense, Chinese cedar, and Guaiac wood.

Carrière Frères Siberian Pine and Candied Ginger Candle $85 See on Carrière Frères This is the perfect woodsy candle to fill the room with classic aromas of Christmas. It’s brimming with sparkling notes of pine tree needles and the perfect dose of sweet ginger to elevate any room to a bright holiday mood.

The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire Candle $98 See on The Harmonist This candle’s sexy scent will, without fail, set the mood for your most intimate moments by the fireplace. Here, there’s a smoldering blend of Pimento berries, exotic Bulgarian rose aromas, and very delicate hints of vanilla and patchouli that, when combined, lend beautiful depth.

Diptyque Coton Candle $86 See on Diptyque Paris Coton, handsomely encased in a gold-and-blue glass vessel, has a serious but lovely scent of tonka beans, fragrant iris, and classic musk. Gift this one to a friend or family member who has particularly refined taste.

Sunday Edition Nude Candle $68 See on Sunday Edition This is a calming Madagascar vanilla infusion swathed in apricot and gorgeous amber accords. Sunday Edition is a newly launched, environmentally friendly candle company, whose product comes in a reusable ceramic jar; the wax is crafted from coconut and soy (all the wicks are made of cotton). The candles are also free of parabens and phthalates, and packaging is plastic-free.

Caftari Dolce Far Niente $60 see on Caftari The star note of this floral candle is delicate rose essential oil. The proprietary blend has been crafted to up one’s serotonin levels, thus promoting happiness and a sense of calm. Violet and sandalwood musk surround the rose oil, adding to the tranquility factor.

Hotel Lobby Candle Holiday Candle $56 See on Hotel Lobby Candle Yellowstone vibes all the way. We fell for this candle’s rustic scent, inspired by Aspen insiders’ longtime favorite place to stay, The Hotel Jerome. Golden embers, vintage cedarwood, and nuanced smoke notes make this candle a great option to burn at your next ski trip.